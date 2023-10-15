Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls (2023, D: Bowser)
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Posts: 22,032
Received 281 Likes on 211 Posts
Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls (2023, D: Bowser)
This will be a one night release on October 19th via Fandango. I've been a fan of his Onyx character for years and look forward to seeing his first feature film that he got support from his fans to make.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off