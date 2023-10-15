DVD Talk Forum

Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls (2023, D: Bowser)

   
Old 10-15-23, 08:47 PM
DVD Talk Legend
dsa_shea's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Posts: 22,032
Received 281 Likes on 211 Posts
Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls (2023, D: Bowser)
This will be a one night release on October 19th via Fandango. I've been a fan of his Onyx character for years and look forward to seeing his first feature film that he got support from his fans to make.

