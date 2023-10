Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain (2023, D: Briganti)

Quote:

Synopsis: In PLEASE DONíT DESTROY: THE TREASURE OF FOGGY MOUNTAIN, John Goodman narrates the adventure of Ben, Martin, and John, three childhood friends turned deadbeat co-workers, who fend off hairless bears, desperate park rangers (played by Meg Stalter and X Mayo) and a hypocritical cult leader (Bowen Yang) in the hopes of finding a priceless treasure, only to discover that finding the treasure is the easiest part of their journey. Oh, and Conan O'Brien plays Benís dad in it. Produced by Judd Apatow (Superbad) and Jimmy Miller (Bad Teacher), the film is written, executive produced and stars Martin Herlihy, John Higgins, and Ben Marshall Ė aka the Please Donít Destroy guys, and directed by Paul Briganti (Saturday Night Live).