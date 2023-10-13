Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain (2023, D: Briganti)

Quote:

Synopsis: In PLEASE DONT DESTROY: THE TREASURE OF FOGGY MOUNTAIN, John Goodman narrates the adventure of Ben, Martin, and John, three childhood friends turned deadbeat co-workers, who fend off hairless bears, desperate park rangers (played by Meg Stalter and X Mayo) and a hypocritical cult leader (Bowen Yang) in the hopes of finding a priceless treasure, only to discover that finding the treasure is the easiest part of their journey. Oh, and Conan O'Brien plays Bens dad in it. Produced by Judd Apatow (Superbad) and Jimmy Miller (Bad Teacher), the film is written, executive produced and stars Martin Herlihy, John Higgins, and Ben Marshall  aka the Please Dont Destroy guys, and directed by Paul Briganti (Saturday Night Live).