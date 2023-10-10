DVD Talk Forum

Thin Man Remake

Thin Man Remake

   
Thin Man Remake
Margot Robbies LuckyChap and Brad Pitts Plan B in Talks to Co-Produce The Thin Man Remake

Two celebrity-led production companies  Margot Robbies LuckyChap and Brad Pitts Plan B  are in talks to co-produce a remake of the classic 1934 comedy mystery The Thin Man.

LuckyChap and Plan B have not engaged in any discussions yet about casting due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. However, according to sources, both companies have been intent on securing exclusive rights to the significant film series since before the WGA strike, which started in May. The two companies would produce jointly.

The rights to The Thin Man series just recently became available. Previously, Rob Marshall and Johnny Depp were set to direct and star, respectively, in a remake. However, Warner Brothers said at the time that the project was never greenlit and was scrapped back in 2012.
https://variety.com/2023/film/news/t...ie-1235749820/
