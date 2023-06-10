DVD Talk Forum

Common ways that your state is depicted in movies that annoys you?

Common ways that your state is depicted in movies that annoys you?

   
10-06-23, 03:50 PM
Thread Starter
 
Common ways that your state is depicted in movies that annoys you?
What are some common ways that your state is depicted in movies that kind of annoys you?
10-06-23, 06:29 PM
Re: Common ways that your state is depicted in movies that annoys you?
Colorado is nothing but rural mountain back roads and snow.


I recently watched that Liam Neeson snow plow movie. It takes place in CO. At one point we see him driving toward Denver on a completely desolate snow-packed road. In real life, him being that close to Denver, he would have been in bumper to bumper traffic on a sunny day.
10-06-23, 06:52 PM
Re: Common ways that your state is depicted in movies that annoys you?
Vancouver is mostly depicted as other cities.
10-06-23, 07:06 PM
Re: Common ways that your state is depicted in movies that annoys you?
Everyone in Texas wears a cowboy hat and has a gun...oh wait, dangit!! But really, you would think our entire state is made up oh only tiny towns with a single gas station and they are all along a highway the leads to California, lol.
10-06-23, 07:28 PM
Re: Common ways that your state is depicted in movies that annoys you?
That the weather in Florida is perfect. It's hot, humid, buggy, and every single day there's absurd thunder storms that just happen out of the blue.
10-06-23, 07:30 PM
Re: Common ways that your state is depicted in movies that annoys you?



It annoys me cuz it's true

10-06-23, 07:39 PM
Re: Common ways that your state is depicted in movies that annoys you?
Originally Posted by Hazel Motes
Vancouver is mostly depicted as other cities.
You mean like RUMBLE IN THE BRONX, with its mountainous landscape?

10-06-23, 07:50 PM
Re: Common ways that your state is depicted in movies that annoys you?
I grew up in Kansas, and the rare time that someone from tv or a movie is that state, it's more likely than not that there be mountains in background shots.

I remember a while back one of the cop shows like Criminal Minds or CSI was set in Wichita, Kansas, and mountains were clearly visible in the background.
10-06-23, 08:08 PM
Re: Common ways that your state is depicted in movies that annoys you?
The spin-offs have made it all the way to CSI: Wichita?!

I guess I havent watched CBS in a while.
