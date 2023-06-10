Common ways that your state is depicted in movies that annoys you?
What are some common ways that your state is depicted in movies that kind of annoys you?
Colorado is nothing but rural mountain back roads and snow.
I recently watched that Liam Neeson snow plow movie. It takes place in CO. At one point we see him driving toward Denver on a completely desolate snow-packed road. In real life, him being that close to Denver, he would have been in bumper to bumper traffic on a sunny day.
Vancouver is mostly depicted as other cities.
Everyone in Texas wears a cowboy hat and has a gun...oh wait, dangit!! But really, you would think our entire state is made up oh only tiny towns with a single gas station and they are all along a highway the leads to California, lol.
That the weather in Florida is perfect. It's hot, humid, buggy, and every single day there's absurd thunder storms that just happen out of the blue.
I grew up in Kansas, and the rare time that someone from tv or a movie is that state, it's more likely than not that there be mountains in background shots.
I remember a while back one of the cop shows like Criminal Minds or CSI was set in Wichita, Kansas, and mountains were clearly visible in the background.
The spin-offs have made it all the way to CSI: Wichita?!
I guess I havent watched CBS in a while.
