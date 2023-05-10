It's A Wonderful Knife (2023, D: MacIntyre) S: Widdop, McLeod, McHale, Isabelle, Davis, Long
It's A Wonderful Knife (2023, D: MacIntyre) S: Widdop, McLeod, McHale, Isabelle, Davis, Long
In Theaters November 10th
Starring Jane Widdop, Jess McLeod, Joel McHale, Katharine Isabelle, William B. Davis, Justin Long
Directed by Tyler MacIntyre
Written by Michael Kennedy
A year after saving her town from a psychotic killer on Christmas Eve, Winnie Carruthers life is less than wonderful but when she wishes shed never been born, she finds herself in a nightmare parallel universe and discovers that without her, things could be much, much worse. Now the killer is back, and she must team up with the town misfit to identify the killer and get back to her own reality. ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE by way of SCREAM.
A movie made for A-List. I'm in.
