It's A Wonderful Knife (2023, D: MacIntyre) S: Widdop, McLeod, McHale, Isabelle, Davis, Long

In Theaters November 10th



Starring Jane Widdop, Jess McLeod, Joel McHale, Katharine Isabelle, William B. Davis, Justin Long

Directed by Tyler MacIntyre

Written by Michael Kennedy



A year after saving her town from a psychotic killer on Christmas Eve, Winnie Carruthers life is less than wonderful  but when she wishes shed never been born, she finds herself in a nightmare parallel universe and discovers that without her, things could be much, much worse. Now the killer is back, and she must team up with the town misfit to identify the killer and get back to her own reality. ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE by way of SCREAM.