DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

It's A Wonderful Knife (2023, D: MacIntyre) S: Widdop, McLeod, McHale, Isabelle, Davis, Long

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

It's A Wonderful Knife (2023, D: MacIntyre) S: Widdop, McLeod, McHale, Isabelle, Davis, Long

   
Old 10-05-23, 01:16 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 43,573
Likes: 0
Received 4,092 Likes on 2,769 Posts
It's A Wonderful Knife (2023, D: MacIntyre) S: Widdop, McLeod, McHale, Isabelle, Davis, Long
In Theaters November 10th

Starring Jane Widdop, Jess McLeod, Joel McHale, Katharine Isabelle, William B. Davis, Justin Long
Directed by Tyler MacIntyre
Written by Michael Kennedy

A year after saving her town from a psychotic killer on Christmas Eve, Winnie Carruthers life is less than wonderful  but when she wishes shed never been born, she finds herself in a nightmare parallel universe and discovers that without her, things could be much, much worse. Now the killer is back, and she must team up with the town misfit to identify the killer and get back to her own reality. ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE by way of SCREAM.
From the director of Tragedy Girls and writer of Freaky.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
story (10-05-23)
Old 10-05-23, 04:01 PM
  #2  
Moderator
 
story's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 13,203
Received 1,536 Likes on 917 Posts
Re: It's A Wonderful Knife (2023, D: MacIntyre) S: Widdop, McLeod, McHale, Isabelle, Davis, Long
A movie made for A-List. I'm in.
story is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Thanksgiving (2023, D: Eli Roth)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.