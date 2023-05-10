Night Swim (2024, D: McGuire, EP: Wan/Blum) S: Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon
Night Swim (2024, D: McGuire, EP: Wan/Blum) S: Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon
Night Swim
Coming Soon to Theaters
No running. No diving. No lifeguard on duty. No swimming after dark.
Atomic Monster and Blumhouse, the producers of M3GAN, high dive into the deep end of horror with the new supernatural thriller, Night Swim.
Based on the acclaimed 2014 short film by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire, the film stars Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Ray Waller, a former major league baseball player forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness, who moves into a new home with his concerned wife Eve (Oscar® nominee Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin), teenage daughter Izzy (Amélie Hoeferle, this falls The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) and young son Elliot (Gavin Warren, Fear the Walking Dead).
Secretly hoping, against the odds, to return to pro ball, Ray persuades Eve that the new homes shimmering backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for him. But a dark secret in the homes past will unleash a malevolent force that will drag the family under, into the depths of inescapable terror.
Night Swim is written and directed by Bryce McGuire (writer of the upcoming film Baghead) and is produced by James Wan, the filmmaker behind the Saw, Insidious and The Conjuring franchises, and Jason Blum, the producer of the Halloween films, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man. The film is executive produced by Michael Clear and Judson Scott for Wans Atomic Monster and by Ryan Turek for Blums Blumhouse.
Re: Night Swim (2024, D: McGuire, EP: Wan/Blum) S: Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon
Creepy end to that trailer. Why can’t more studios cut trailers like that? Keep it vague. Unlike the new Beekeeper trailer that basically gave the whole story.
Re: Night Swim (2024, D: McGuire, EP: Wan/Blum) S: Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon
This movie could definitely unlock some fears I have about swimming.
It also begs the question: how long would you continue playing Marco/Polo if no one answers.
It also begs the question: how long would you continue playing Marco/Polo if no one answers.
