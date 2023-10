Strange Way of Life (2023, D: Almodovar) S: Hawke, Pascal -- short film

Quote: A new short by Pedro Almodóvar starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal.



A man rides a horse across the desert that separates him from Bitter Creek. He comes to visit Sheriff Jake. Twenty-five years earlier, both the sheriff and Silva, the rancher who rides out to meet him, worked together as hired gunmen. Silva visits him with the excuse of reuniting with his friend from his youth, and they do indeed celebrate their meeting, but the next morning Sheriff Jake tells him that the reason for his trip is not to go down the memory lane of their old friendship....

Quote: A woman watches time passing next to the suitcases of her ex-lover (who is supposed to come pick them up, but never arrives) and a restless dog who doesn’t understand that his master has abandoned him.

30 minute short. This is actually getting a theatrical release starting this weekend (limited then expanding). A few theatres by me are screening it.Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/strange_way_of_life It also looks like it is being paired with The Human Voice, Almodóvar's short from 2020, starring Tilda Swinton.