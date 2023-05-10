Strange Way of Life (2023, D: Almodovar) S: Hawke, Pascal -- short film
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 43,573
Likes: 0
Received 4,092 Likes on 2,769 Posts
Strange Way of Life (2023, D: Almodovar) S: Hawke, Pascal -- short film
A new short by Pedro Almodóvar starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal.
A man rides a horse across the desert that separates him from Bitter Creek. He comes to visit Sheriff Jake. Twenty-five years earlier, both the sheriff and Silva, the rancher who rides out to meet him, worked together as hired gunmen. Silva visits him with the excuse of reuniting with his friend from his youth, and they do indeed celebrate their meeting, but the next morning Sheriff Jake tells him that the reason for his trip is not to go down the memory lane of their old friendship....
A man rides a horse across the desert that separates him from Bitter Creek. He comes to visit Sheriff Jake. Twenty-five years earlier, both the sheriff and Silva, the rancher who rides out to meet him, worked together as hired gunmen. Silva visits him with the excuse of reuniting with his friend from his youth, and they do indeed celebrate their meeting, but the next morning Sheriff Jake tells him that the reason for his trip is not to go down the memory lane of their old friendship....
Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/strange_way_of_life
It also looks like it is being paired with The Human Voice, Almodóvar's short from 2020, starring Tilda Swinton.
A woman watches time passing next to the suitcases of her ex-lover (who is supposed to come pick them up, but never arrives) and a restless dog who doesn’t understand that his master has abandoned him.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off