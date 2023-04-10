Rumble through the Dark (2023) -- S: Aaron Eckhart, Bella Thorne
Golden Globe® nominee Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight) stars as a desperate, bare-knuckle cage fighter battling for the only thing he has left in Rumble Through The Dark, a riveting action thriller based on Michael Farris Smiths celebrated novel The Fighter. Bella Thorne (The DUFF) shines alongside Eckhart in this gripping film about one mans last-ditch effort to save his family home against the strongest of foes and the longest of odds.
Aaron Eckhart as an MMA fighter.
Looks like this is getting a 1 week theatrical run on November 3rd and then will go to VOD.
This is co-directed by Graham Phillips, who played Julianna Margulies son on The Good Wife. I had no idea he's segued to directing.
