Rumble through the Dark (2023) -- S: Aaron Eckhart, Bella Thorne

   
Rumble through the Dark (2023) -- S: Aaron Eckhart, Bella Thorne



Golden Globe® nominee Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight) stars as a desperate, bare-knuckle cage fighter battling for the only thing he has left in Rumble Through The Dark, a riveting action thriller based on Michael Farris Smiths celebrated novel The Fighter. Bella Thorne (The DUFF) shines alongside Eckhart in this gripping film about one mans last-ditch effort to save his family home against the strongest of foes and the longest of odds.



Aaron Eckhart as an MMA fighter.

Looks like this is getting a 1 week theatrical run on November 3rd and then will go to VOD.

This is co-directed by Graham Phillips, who played Julianna Margulies son on The Good Wife. I had no idea he's segued to directing.
