Rumble through the Dark (2023) -- S: Aaron Eckhart, Bella Thorne

Golden Globe® nominee Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight) stars as a desperate, bare-knuckle cage fighter battling for the only thing he has left in Rumble Through The Dark, a riveting action thriller based on Michael Farris Smiths celebrated novel The Fighter. Bella Thorne (The DUFF) shines alongside Eckhart in this gripping film about one mans last-ditch effort to save his family home against the strongest of foes and the longest of odds.



