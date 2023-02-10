DVD Talk Forum

Monsters of California (2023) - directed by Tom DeLonge of Blink-182

Monsters of California (2023) - directed by Tom DeLonge of Blink-182

   
10-02-23, 06:05 PM
Monsters of California (2023) - directed by Tom DeLonge of Blink-182
After discovering research left behind by a missing government agent, Dallas Edwards and his misfit high school friends embark on a righteous and dangerous adventure to uncover a paranormal conspiracy in Southern California that brings them face-to-face with some of the government's most guarded mysteries. Directed by, Blink-182's Tom DeLonge
10-04-23, 05:50 AM
Re: Monsters of California (2023) - directed by Tom DeLonge of Blink-182
Tom Delonge made the government admit there are UFOs. Ill watch the hell out of this.
