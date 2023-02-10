Monsters of California (2023) - directed by Tom DeLonge of Blink-182
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 43,573
Likes: 0
Received 4,092 Likes on 2,769 Posts
Monsters of California (2023) - directed by Tom DeLonge of Blink-182
After discovering research left behind by a missing government agent, Dallas Edwards and his misfit high school friends embark on a righteous and dangerous adventure to uncover a paranormal conspiracy in Southern California that brings them face-to-face with some of the government's most guarded mysteries. Directed by, Blink-182's Tom DeLonge
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Aug 2009
Posts: 7,423
Received 356 Likes on 242 Posts
Re: Monsters of California (2023) - directed by Tom DeLonge of Blink-182
Tom Delonge made the government admit there are UFOs. Ill watch the hell out of this.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off