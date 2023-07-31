Paul Reubens aka Pee Wee Herman dead at 70
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 75,392
Received 2,851 Likes on 2,099 Posts
Paul Reubens aka Pee Wee Herman dead at 70
#2
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Formerly known as Kurt D - On a cloud of Judgement
Posts: 13,174
Received 1,400 Likes on 966 Posts
Re: Paul Reubens aka Pee Wee Herman dead at 70
Fucking fuck cancer
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 24,954
Received 2,598 Likes on 1,711 Posts
Re: Paul Reubens aka Pee Wee Herman dead at 70
Damn. I didnt realize he was 70.
I was never a Pee Wee Herman fan but Reubens seemed like a genuinely nice guy. Im sad to see this news.
He also took a crazy amount of undeserved shit for the adult theater incident.
I was never a Pee Wee Herman fan but Reubens seemed like a genuinely nice guy. Im sad to see this news.
He also took a crazy amount of undeserved shit for the adult theater incident.
#4
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 75,392
Received 2,851 Likes on 2,099 Posts
Re: Paul Reubens aka Pee Wee Herman dead at 70
I was not into his "Pee Wee Herman" alter ego. Never watched his children's shows. But, I recall me and my sister did watch Pee Wee's Big Adventure on VHS when it came out. Don't recall anything about it, but I guess it was okay. I see he was a long-time working actor and voice over person and worked up until his passing. That's good the "incident" didn't kill his career.
#5
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Paul Reubens aka Pee Wee Herman dead at 70
Ditto what DJariya said. I wasn't a big fan of his Pee Wee character, although I did watch quite a bit of that stuff. I enjoyed seeing him pop up in other movies or TV shows, and can appreciate his ability to create an icon that will likely outlast him (much like Ernest). Count me in as surprised that he was 70.
#6
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Re: Paul Reubens aka Pee Wee Herman dead at 70
Damn that's awful. I loved Pee Wee's Playhouse, and most other things I've ever seen Paul Reubens in. And yes, he seemed like a really decent person (notwithstanding 'the incident'). Rest in peace.
#7
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 37,186
Received 1,006 Likes on 775 Posts
Re: Paul Reubens aka Pee Wee Herman dead at 70
He's in Cheech & Chong's "Next Movie" and plays a motel clerk? It's still PeeWee Herman, but he's a prick in that film, not lovable or a spaz. That film came out in 1980, so it was years before his own film and tv show.
#8
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Cobra Island
Posts: 16,922
Received 357 Likes on 248 Posts
Re: Paul Reubens aka Pee Wee Herman dead at 70
Damn, always liked Big adventure.
His best line delivery ever:
His best line delivery ever:
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off