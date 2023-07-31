Re: Paul Reubens aka Pee Wee Herman dead at 70

I was not into his "Pee Wee Herman" alter ego. Never watched his children's shows. But, I recall me and my sister did watch Pee Wee's Big Adventure on VHS when it came out. Don't recall anything about it, but I guess it was okay. I see he was a long-time working actor and voice over person and worked up until his passing. That's good the "incident" didn't kill his career.