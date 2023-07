The Baker (2023, D: Sobol) -- S: Ron Perlman, Harvey Keitel, Elias Koteas

Fearing his estranged son murdered, an elderly baker with a dangerous past and his eight-year-old granddaughter must journey to the crime ridden Big City to uncover clues to his disappearance… All with a giant loaf of bread filled with 100K of high-grade heroin.

This opens tomorrow. Kind of flew under the radar. Obviously a lower budget indie movie, but I didn't know about it until I saw the poster last night at AMC theaters when I went to see Haunted Mansion.Trailer didn't look too bad. 3 known character actors.Yeah I know, the goofy poster makes it like look a Netflix or Amazon original, not a theatrical release.