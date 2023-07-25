The Exorcist: Deceiver (2025, D: Green)

Quote:

The Exorcist: Deceiver, the second sequel in a new trilogy from director David Gordon Green, will get a wide release on April 18, 2025.



News of the 2025 release for the second chapter in The Exorcist franchise from Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions follows the unveiling of the first trailer for The Exorcist: Believer screening in theaters last weekend behind screenings of Universal Pictures Oppenheimer.



The first film in a planned trilogy, The Exorcist: Believer, will be released theatrically on Oct. 13. Also from director Green, the first chapter in the trilogy has Victor Fielding (Leslie Odom, Jr.) raising his daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett), after his wifes death 12 years earlier. A chain of events force the father to confront the nadir of evil.



For the first time since 1973s The Exorcist, Oscar winner Ellen Burstyn reprises her iconic role as Chris MacNeil in the new trilogy.