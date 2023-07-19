DVD Talk Forum

View Poll Results: Best "Realistic" super hero/villian representation
Voters: 0.

Best "real" superhero/villian movie?
So, was watching Unbreakable for the millionth time and got me to wondering if it was the best "real world" representation of what "supers" would be like. There have been quite a few films released with this premise and I would count shows like Heroes and The Boys as part of the genre (although The Boys gets really close to "regular" hero films with the costumes and such).

I included Heroes and The Boys since they fit the criteria, IMO.

I clicked submit before I could add "Other" to the poll, can a MOD please edit?

Reply Like
Re: Best "real" superhero/villian movie?
I am kind of partial to Hancock, though I acknowledge it's not a very good movie.
