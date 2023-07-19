View Poll Results: Best "Realistic" super hero/villian representation
Unbreakable
Chronicle
Kick Ass
Push
Looper
Brightburn
Super
Joker
The Boys
Heroes
Best "real" superhero/villian movie?
Best "real" superhero/villian movie?
So, was watching Unbreakable for the millionth time and got me to wondering if it was the best "real world" representation of what "supers" would be like. There have been quite a few films released with this premise and I would count shows like Heroes and The Boys as part of the genre (although The Boys gets really close to "regular" hero films with the costumes and such).
I included Heroes and The Boys since they fit the criteria, IMO.
I clicked submit before I could add "Other" to the poll, can a MOD please edit?
Re: Best "real" superhero/villian movie?
I am kind of partial to Hancock, though I acknowledge it's not a very good movie.
