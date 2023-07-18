Fear The Night (2023, D: LaBute) S: Maggie Q
Fear The Night (2023, D: LaBute) S: Maggie Q
Follows Iraqi war veteran Tess, as she prepares to strike back after a group of home invaders attack during her sister's bachelorette party, and she discovers that they are hellbent on not leaving any witnesses behind.
Cast: Maggie Q, Kat Foster, Travis Hammer, Gia Crovatin
In Theaters & VOD July 21st, 2023
