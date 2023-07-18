DVD Talk Forum

The Deepest Breath (2023, D: McGann)

The Deepest Breath (2023, D: McGann)

   
The Deepest Breath (2023, D: McGann)


The story of a champion freediver and expert safety diver, whose lives seemed fated to converge at the height of their careers. A look at the thrilling rewards  and inescapable risks  of chasing dreams through the depths of the ocean.

Directed by Laura McGann, The Deepest Breath is an A24 production, only on Netflix, July 19th.
An A24 produced documentary premiering on Netflix.

Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_deepest_breath
