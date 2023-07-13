DVD Talk Forum

War Pony (2023, D: Keough & Gammell) S: Jojo Bapteise Whiting, LaDainian Crazy Thunder

07-13-23, 12:01 PM
War Pony (2023, D: Keough & Gammell) S: Jojo Bapteise Whiting, LaDainian Crazy Thunder


WAR PONY follows the interlocking stories of two young Lakota men on the Pine Ridge Reservation as they grapple with a world built against them and navigate unique paths to manhood.

IN THEATERS AND ON DEMAND JULY 28

Director:
GINA GAMMELL & RILEY KEOUGH

Starring:
JOJO BAPTEISE WHITING
LADAINIAN CRAZY THUNDER
Riley Keough's (co) directorial debut.

This premiered at Cannes 2022 and won the Camera d’Or, which is given to the best first feature.

Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/war_pony
07-13-23, 01:04 PM
That looks kinda bleak but potentially very good and moving. Good for Riley!
