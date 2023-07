War Pony (2023, D: Keough & Gammell) S: Jojo Bapteise Whiting, LaDainian Crazy Thunder

Quote: WAR PONY follows the interlocking stories of two young Lakota men on the Pine Ridge Reservation as they grapple with a world built against them and navigate unique paths to manhood.



IN THEATERS AND ON DEMAND JULY 28



Director:

GINA GAMMELL & RILEY KEOUGH



Starring:

JOJO BAPTEISE WHITING

LADAINIAN CRAZY THUNDER

Riley Keough's (co) directorial debut.This premiered at Cannes 2022 and won the Camera d’Or, which is given to the best first feature.Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/war_pony