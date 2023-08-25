DVD Talk Forum

The Retirement Plan (2023) S: Cage, Perlman, Greene, Campbell, Haley

The Retirement Plan (2023) S: Cage, Perlman, Greene, Campbell, Haley

   
In select US theaters starting August 25th, 2023

When Ashley (Ashley Greene) and her young daughter Sarah (Thalia Campbell) get mixed up with a criminal group putting their lives at risk, she turns to the only person who can help - her estranged father Matt (Nicolas Cage), currently living the life of a retired beach bumout in the Cayman Islands. Their reunion is fleeting as they are soon tracked down on the island by crime boss Donnie (Jackie Earle Haley) and his lieutenant Bobo (Ron Perlman). As Ashley, Sarah and Matt become even more entangled in an increasingly dangerous web, Ashley quickly learns her father had a secret past that she knew nothing about and that there is more to her father than meets the eye.
