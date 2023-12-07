Aporia (2023, D: Moshe) -- S: Judy Greer -- Time travel drama
Sophie (Judy Greer) is virtually drowning in grief after losing her husband (Edi Gathegi) in an accident, but after learning of a top-secret time-bending machine, she will be faced with an impossible choiceand unforeseeable consequences.
This comes out in theaters August 11th
It's from the director of an Indie Western The Ballad of Lefty Brown
