DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Aporia (2023, D: Moshe) -- S: Judy Greer -- Time travel drama

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Aporia (2023, D: Moshe) -- S: Judy Greer -- Time travel drama

   
Old 07-12-23, 01:20 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 75,065
Received 2,768 Likes on 2,039 Posts
Aporia (2023, D: Moshe) -- S: Judy Greer -- Time travel drama



Sophie (Judy Greer) is virtually drowning in grief after losing her husband (Edi Gathegi) in an accident, but after learning of a top-secret time-bending machine, she will be faced with an impossible choiceand unforeseeable consequences.



This comes out in theaters August 11th

It's from the director of an Indie Western The Ballad of Lefty Brown

DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Mission: Impossible  Dead Reckoning Part One (2023, D: McQuarrie) S: Cruise - The Spoiler Reviews Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.