Sound of Freedom (2023, D: Monteverde) - S: Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino

After rescuing a boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy's sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her.

With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death.

Sound of Freedom is a film that depicts the true story of Tim Ballard, a former Homeland Security agent who founded an organization to rescue children from human trafficking.

Tough subject for sure. They use real abduction footage as well.This film is doing pretty well at the box office. Won't be an easy watch for me but I'm definitely going to check out.