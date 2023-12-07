Sound of Freedom (2023, D: Monteverde) - S: Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino
Sound of Freedom (2023, D: Monteverde) - S: Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino
The incredible true story of a former government agent turned vigilante who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers.
After rescuing a boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy's sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her.
With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death.
Sound of Freedom is a film that depicts the true story of Tim Ballard, a former Homeland Security agent who founded an organization to rescue children from human trafficking.
Tough subject for sure. They use real abduction footage as well.
This film is doing pretty well at the box office. Won't be an easy watch for me but I'm definitely going to check out.
Re: Sound of Freedom (2023, D: Monteverde) - S: Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino
Even Tim Ballard himself said that not all of the details in the film are correct. They portray the island rescue as entirely with children, when in reality there were many that were over 18. It doesn't make the situation any less disturbing, but it does move the movie more to a propaganda piece than it needed to be.
Re: Sound of Freedom (2023, D: Monteverde) - S: Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino
Good timing.
I watched the film last night and checked a little while ago to see if a thread had been created. Powerful message and reminder of the evil taking place in this world.
Re: Sound of Freedom (2023, D: Monteverde) - S: Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino
Even Tim Ballard himself said that not all of the details in the film are correct. They portray the island rescue as entirely with children, when in reality there were many that were over 18. It doesn't make the situation any less disturbing, but it does move the movie more to a propaganda piece than it needed to be.
You can read all of the facts here which include what you said in your reply:
Link
Re: Sound of Freedom (2023, D: Monteverde) - S: Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino
There's a lot of nonsense online about this movie, with people claiming that there is a conspiracy to keep it out of the mainstream discussions/reviews. It's all over Twitter. Seems to be Q-Anon-adjacent with the "Dems are really pedophiles who support trafficking kids". So I have no desire to support the film.
Re: Sound of Freedom (2023, D: Monteverde) - S: Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino
It's the film the right-wingers/conspiracy nuts have latched on to, but never mind women's rights, book banning, etc. Now they care? Riiiiiiiight. Also, just because it's "making money" on paper, there are reports of people and organizations buying out screenings, and either it plays to empty theaters, or they give away the tickets to people that may want to watch it.
/rant
Re: Sound of Freedom (2023, D: Monteverde) - S: Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino
There's a lot of nonsense online about this movie, with people claiming that there is a conspiracy to keep it out of the mainstream discussions/reviews. It's all over Twitter. Seems to be Q-Anon-adjacent with the "Dems are really pedophiles who support trafficking kids". So I have no desire to support the film.
Re: Sound of Freedom (2023, D: Monteverde) - S: Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino
Re: Sound of Freedom (2023, D: Monteverde) - S: Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino
