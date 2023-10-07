DVD Talk Forum

Dogman (2023, D: Besson) S: Caleb Landry Jones, Jojo T. Gibbs

07-10-23, 09:30 AM
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,877
Likes: 0
Received 3,822 Likes on 2,596 Posts
Dogman (2023, D: Besson) S: Caleb Landry Jones, Jojo T. Gibbs
Wherever there is an unfortunate, God sends a dog.
The incredible story of a child, bruised by life, who will find his salvation through the love of his dogs.

A film by Luc Besson
With Caleb Landry Jones, Jojo T. Gibbs
Produced by Virginie Besson-Silla
Music composed by Eric Serra
COMING THIS FALL
