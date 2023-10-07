Dogman (2023, D: Besson) S: Caleb Landry Jones, Jojo T. Gibbs
Dogman (2023, D: Besson) S: Caleb Landry Jones, Jojo T. Gibbs
Wherever there is an unfortunate, God sends a dog.
The incredible story of a child, bruised by life, who will find his salvation through the love of his dogs.
A film by Luc Besson
With Caleb Landry Jones, Jojo T. Gibbs
Produced by Virginie Besson-Silla
Music composed by Eric Serra
COMING THIS FALL
