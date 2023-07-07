Summer 2023 - Rate the movies you've seen so far
Summer 2023 - Rate the movies you've seen so far
Okay, so we're in July now and I think we've gotten a decent sampling of this years crop of summer movies. So I thought it would be interesting to see what you all think so far. I know there are still 2+ months of movies left. So you can still add more to this thread as you see them.
Again, all these opinions are highly subjective. No one is going to like the same movies. This is not meant to be a long rambling review thread.
I'll try to keep my rankings fairly simple. Loved, Liked, Average, Didn't like, Hated. You can rate them however you want. And I'm also counting new original streaming movies as well.
Loved
Spider-Man Across the Spiderverse
Past Lives
Elemental
Joy Ride
Wham! (Netflix)
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+)
Extraction 2 (Netflix)
Liked
Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3
Fast X
The Little Mermaid
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
The Flash
No Hard Feelings
Stan Lee (Disney +)
Average
Kandahar
The Blackening
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Insidious: The Red Door
Did not Like
The Mother (Netflix)
Hated
Boogeyman
Edit: Added Insidious
Re: Summer 2023 - Rate the movies you've seen so far
I've loved everything I've seen to some degree.
LOVED
Across the Spider-verse
Really Enjoyed
Guardians of the Galaxy 3
Fast X
The Flash
I'll probably check out Indy next week.
Re: Summer 2023 - Rate the movies you've seen so far
Across the Spider-Verse : A+
Asteroid City : A-
Guardians Vol 3 : B+
Indiana Jones & the Dial of Destiny : B-
The Flash : B-
Super Mario Bros : C-
