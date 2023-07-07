Summer 2023 - Rate the movies you've seen so far

Okay, so we're in July now and I think we've gotten a decent sampling of this years crop of summer movies. So I thought it would be interesting to see what you all think so far. I know there are still 2+ months of movies left. So you can still add more to this thread as you see them.



Again, all these opinions are highly subjective. No one is going to like the same movies. This is not meant to be a long rambling review thread.





I'll try to keep my rankings fairly simple. Loved, Liked, Average, Didn't like, Hated. You can rate them however you want. And I'm also counting new original streaming movies as well.





Loved

Spider-Man Across the Spiderverse

Past Lives

Elemental

Joy Ride

Wham! (Netflix)

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+)

Extraction 2 (Netflix)



Liked

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3

Fast X

The Little Mermaid

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

The Flash

No Hard Feelings

Stan Lee (Disney +)



Average

Kandahar

The Blackening

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Insidious: The Red Door



Did not Like

The Mother (Netflix)



Hated

Boogeyman





Edit: Added Insidious