Corner Office (2023, D: Back) S: Hamm, Pudi, Heyerdahl, Gadon
Corner Office (2023, D: Back) S: Hamm, Pudi, Heyerdahl, Gadon
In Theaters, On Digital and On Demand on August 4th. Starring Jon Hamm, Danny Pudi, Christopher Heyerdahl, and Sarah Gadon
In this workplace comedy reminiscent of Office Space and Severance, misfit Orson (Jon Hamm) finds himself trapped in the absurdities of corporate life. As The Authoritys newest employee, Orson finds it difficult to connect with his enigmatic desk mate, Rakesh (Danny Pudi), as well as with the rest of his colleagues. His alienation deepens when he discovers a room hes told doesnt exist a place that unleashes his true potential, leading to an ascent up the corporate ladder. Buoyed by his newfound confidence, Orson invites a receptionist (Sarah Gadon) into his sanctuary, sparking a climactic clash between the corporate worlds harsh realities and his own wild fantasies
Re: Corner Office (2023, D: Back) S: Hamm, Pudi, Heyerdahl, Gadon
That trailer doesnt look very reminiscent of Office Space to me. Looks more in line with Being John Malkovich.
Re: Corner Office (2023, D: Back) S: Hamm, Pudi, Heyerdahl, Gadon
For a while I thought the movie was going to have some kind of alternate universe tie-in with Mad Men - from when they first showed the MCM office furniture and décor.
