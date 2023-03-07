DVD Talk Forum

Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?

Movie Talk

Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?

   
Old 07-03-23, 11:14 AM
Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
I can only think of one: Back to the Future Part III

Indiana Jones 5 didn't do it.
Godfather III didn't do it.
Rise of Skywalker didn't do it.
Halloween Ends didn't do it.

Can you think of an example?
Old 07-03-23, 11:15 AM
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
Return of the King count or do the prequels weigh it down?

...Waynes World.

Many would say End Game was a satisfying conclusion to the Tony Stark arc. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 was for that franchise as well.

I also felt like Men in Black III tied up the OG Men in Black Trilogy nicely after a terrible 2nd entry.
Old 07-03-23, 11:22 AM
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
Originally Posted by RichC2 View Post
Return of the King count or do the prequels weigh it down?

...Waynes World.

Many would say End Game was a satisfying conclusion to the Tony Stark arc. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 was for that franchise as well.

I also felt like Men in Black III tied up the OG Men in Black Trilogy nicely after a terrible 2nd entry.
Return of the King is actually a very good call.

By that notion, if you can break up the SW movies into trilogies, then of course, you could say Return of the Jedi
Old 07-03-23, 11:25 AM
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
I think the logic is flawed with the premise that Indy is the last, Fleabag clearly will get at least one stand-alone movie.

I liked the ending and without spoilers can say I enjoyed the movie, it redeemed the awful Crystal Skull
Old 07-03-23, 11:45 AM
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
Rocky Balboa gave me a satisfying end to the Rocky character . Creed 2 did as well, but that's a different franchise in the same universe.

John Wick 4
Return of the King
Mad Max 3- if you count it as the end of its own cycle with Gibson
Old 07-03-23, 11:49 AM
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
Last Crusade diduntil they made the mistake of making more.

It seems like its impossible to call a franchise done anymore.
Old 07-03-23, 11:56 AM
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
American Reunion
It helped that I marathon'd all the the movies in one sitting (I had previously only seen bits & pieces of the 1st & 3rd movies) but I felt the final one did a great job of wrapping everything up.
Old 07-03-23, 12:01 PM
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
I wonder if Steven Spielberg, Harrison Ford, and George Lucas would ever consider returning to the Indiana Jones franchise to do an Indy 6 to remove the stink of Indy 5, much like Rocky VI was to Rocky V?
Old 07-03-23, 12:15 PM
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
Originally Posted by jeffkjoe View Post
I can only think of one: Back to the Future Part III

Indiana Jones 5 didn't do it.
Godfather III didn't do it.
Rise of Skywalker didn't do it.
Halloween Ends didn't do it.

Can you think of an example?
We are well past the point of me believing any franchise is ever "final." Some executive, somewhere, is right now thinking up ideas for a BttF4.
Old 07-03-23, 12:18 PM
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
Before Midnight
Old 07-03-23, 12:32 PM
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
Originally Posted by Fist of Doom Jr View Post
Before Midnight
Good call!
Old 07-03-23, 12:40 PM
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
Originally Posted by jeffkjoe View Post
I wonder if Steven Spielberg, Harrison Ford, and George Lucas would ever consider returning to the Indiana Jones franchise to do an Indy 6 to remove the stink of Indy 5, much like Rocky VI was to Rocky V?
The movie's been out for 4 days.
Old 07-03-23, 12:48 PM
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
Oceans 13 was great
Old 07-03-23, 01:11 PM
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
Does Wes Craven's New Nightmare (1994) count?
Old 07-03-23, 01:12 PM
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
Perhaps controversial: The Dark Knight Rises
Old 07-03-23, 01:43 PM
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
The Creature Walks Among Us (the last film in Universal's Classic Horror Collection which started with Dracula - 41 films total in a franchise that's not really a franchise)
Andy Hardy Comes Home
The Kettles on Old MacDonald's Farm.
Ernest in the Army
The Return of Mr Moto
The Tomb of Ligeia (Roger Corman's last film in his Poe cycle)
Old 07-03-23, 02:09 PM
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Old 07-03-23, 02:45 PM
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
Not only a satisfying conclusion, but easily the best entry in the series.


Old 07-03-23, 03:48 PM
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
Originally Posted by dom56 View Post
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
That would be my pick, as well, for wrapping up an eight film continuing story with a very satisfying conclusion. But I know there are people who will say that the shitty Fantastic Beasts movies are more entries in the franchise.

Back to the Future really stands out now as such a rarity that they made the trilogy and stopped. Coming up on 25 years, and they have never tried to go back to that well, despite BTTF's enduring popularity.
Old 07-03-23, 04:03 PM
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
I don't count LOTR or Harry Potter since they were based on a series of novels. They would have really had to try to screw them up. The only one I can think of is Back To The Future III, which has already been mentioned.

Hollywood should leave things alone, the only recent continuations of old properties that I actually liked are Twin Peaks The Return and Ash Vs Evil Dead.
Old 07-03-23, 05:32 PM
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
Toy Story 4 was unnecessary but I liked it, gave some good closure. The problem is they're doing a 5...
Old 07-03-23, 06:03 PM
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
Back to the Future Part III is the best example I can think of. Its the one franchise that hasnt ruined itself with an unnecessary tacked on prequel or sequel film and is just a set of three great movies. I know not everyone likes the sequels, especially the third but to me theyre all solid.
Old 07-03-23, 07:38 PM
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country. Great denouement for the original crew.

It's rare that you get a solid final entry on anything, as these franchises usually end up limping and gasping through the finish line.

Return of the King would, I suppose, qualify, but those movies all filmed together and had source material to follow.

Old 07-04-23, 02:04 AM
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
Originally Posted by IBJoel View Post
Perhaps controversial: The Dark Knight Rises
Only controversial to certain members of our DVD Talk family.

It was a good ending to a great trilogy.
Old 07-04-23, 02:28 AM
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
Originally Posted by jeffkjoe View Post
Return of the King is actually a very good call.

By that notion, if you can break up the SW movies into trilogies, then of course, you could say Return of the Jedi
If were looking at the trilogies, even the finale of the steaming pile that is the prequel trilogy left me more satisfied than the Skywalker finale.
