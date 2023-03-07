Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
I can only think of one: Back to the Future Part III
Indiana Jones 5 didn't do it.
Godfather III didn't do it.
Rise of Skywalker didn't do it.
Halloween Ends didn't do it.
Can you think of an example?
Indiana Jones 5 didn't do it.
Godfather III didn't do it.
Rise of Skywalker didn't do it.
Halloween Ends didn't do it.
Can you think of an example?
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 44,628
Received 870 Likes on 701 Posts
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
Return of the King count or do the prequels weigh it down?
...Waynes World.
Many would say End Game was a satisfying conclusion to the Tony Stark arc. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 was for that franchise as well.
I also felt like Men in Black III tied up the OG Men in Black Trilogy nicely after a terrible 2nd entry.
...Waynes World.
Many would say End Game was a satisfying conclusion to the Tony Stark arc. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 was for that franchise as well.
I also felt like Men in Black III tied up the OG Men in Black Trilogy nicely after a terrible 2nd entry.
#3
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
Return of the King count or do the prequels weigh it down?
...Waynes World.
Many would say End Game was a satisfying conclusion to the Tony Stark arc. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 was for that franchise as well.
I also felt like Men in Black III tied up the OG Men in Black Trilogy nicely after a terrible 2nd entry.
...Waynes World.
Many would say End Game was a satisfying conclusion to the Tony Stark arc. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 was for that franchise as well.
I also felt like Men in Black III tied up the OG Men in Black Trilogy nicely after a terrible 2nd entry.
By that notion, if you can break up the SW movies into trilogies, then of course, you could say Return of the Jedi
#4
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 7,524
Received 306 Likes on 221 Posts
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
I think the logic is flawed with the premise that Indy is the last, Fleabag clearly will get at least one stand-alone movie.
I liked the ending and without spoilers can say I enjoyed the movie, it redeemed the awful Crystal Skull
I liked the ending and without spoilers can say I enjoyed the movie, it redeemed the awful Crystal Skull
#5
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Daytona Beach, FL
Posts: 23,276
Received 157 Likes on 120 Posts
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
Rocky Balboa gave me a satisfying end to the Rocky character . Creed 2 did as well, but that's a different franchise in the same universe.
John Wick 4
Return of the King
Mad Max 3- if you count it as the end of its own cycle with Gibson
John Wick 4
Return of the King
Mad Max 3- if you count it as the end of its own cycle with Gibson
#6
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Rosemount, MN
Posts: 41,550
Received 1,166 Likes on 733 Posts
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
Last Crusade did until they made the mistake of making more.
It seems like its impossible to call a franchise done anymore.
It seems like its impossible to call a franchise done anymore.
#7
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
American Reunion
It helped that I marathon'd all the the movies in one sitting (I had previously only seen bits & pieces of the 1st & 3rd movies) but I felt the final one did a great job of wrapping everything up.
It helped that I marathon'd all the the movies in one sitting (I had previously only seen bits & pieces of the 1st & 3rd movies) but I felt the final one did a great job of wrapping everything up.
#8
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
I wonder if Steven Spielberg, Harrison Ford, and George Lucas would ever consider returning to the Indiana Jones franchise to do an Indy 6 to remove the stink of Indy 5, much like Rocky VI was to Rocky V?
#9
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
#10
Senior Member
Join Date: Oct 2019
Posts: 259
Received 50 Likes on 28 Posts
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
Before Midnight
#12
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 8,200
Received 308 Likes on 222 Posts
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
#13
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: Kingsport, TN
Posts: 6,355
Received 104 Likes on 70 Posts
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
Oceans 13 was great
#14
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jan 2004
Location: California
Posts: 19,655
Received 308 Likes on 259 Posts
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
Does Wes Craven's New Nightmare (1994) count?
#15
Administrator
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 2,681
Received 824 Likes on 496 Posts
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
Perhaps controversial: The Dark Knight Rises
#16
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: May 2006
Posts: 9,795
Received 398 Likes on 310 Posts
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
The Creature Walks Among Us (the last film in Universal's Classic Horror Collection which started with Dracula - 41 films total in a franchise that's not really a franchise)
Andy Hardy Comes Home
The Kettles on Old MacDonald's Farm.
Ernest in the Army
The Return of Mr Moto
The Tomb of Ligeia (Roger Corman's last film in his Poe cycle)
Andy Hardy Comes Home
The Kettles on Old MacDonald's Farm.
Ernest in the Army
The Return of Mr Moto
The Tomb of Ligeia (Roger Corman's last film in his Poe cycle)
#18
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Aug 2009
Posts: 7,378
Received 344 Likes on 231 Posts
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
Not only a satisfying conclusion, but easily the best entry in the series.
The following 4 users liked this post by Hazel Motes:
Ash Ketchum (07-03-23), Crocker Jarmen (07-03-23), IBJoel (07-03-23), The Cow (07-03-23)
#19
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
Back to the Future really stands out now as such a rarity that they made the trilogy and stopped. Coming up on 25 years, and they have never tried to go back to that well, despite BTTF's enduring popularity.
#20
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
I don't count LOTR or Harry Potter since they were based on a series of novels. They would have really had to try to screw them up. The only one I can think of is Back To The Future III, which has already been mentioned.
Hollywood should leave things alone, the only recent continuations of old properties that I actually liked are Twin Peaks The Return and Ash Vs Evil Dead.
Hollywood should leave things alone, the only recent continuations of old properties that I actually liked are Twin Peaks The Return and Ash Vs Evil Dead.
#21
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 41,875
Received 1,519 Likes on 1,176 Posts
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
Toy Story 4 was unnecessary but I liked it, gave some good closure. The problem is they're doing a 5...
#22
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
Back to the Future Part III is the best example I can think of. Its the one franchise that hasnt ruined itself with an unnecessary tacked on prequel or sequel film and is just a set of three great movies. I know not everyone likes the sequels, especially the third but to me theyre all solid.
#23
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Posts: 41,520
Received 2,002 Likes on 1,427 Posts
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country. Great denouement for the original crew.
It's rare that you get a solid final entry on anything, as these franchises usually end up limping and gasping through the finish line.
Return of the King would, I suppose, qualify, but those movies all filmed together and had source material to follow.
It's rare that you get a solid final entry on anything, as these franchises usually end up limping and gasping through the finish line.
Return of the King would, I suppose, qualify, but those movies all filmed together and had source material to follow.
#24
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: Gator Nation
Posts: 9,336
Received 745 Likes on 524 Posts
#25
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 50,626
Received 792 Likes on 649 Posts
Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?