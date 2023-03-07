Re: Final entries in a franchise that left you satisfied?

Quote: dom56 Originally Posted by Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

That would be my pick, as well, for wrapping up an eight film continuing story with a very satisfying conclusion. But I know there are people who will say that the shitty Fantastic Beasts movies are more entries in the franchise.Back to the Future really stands out now as such a rarity that they made the trilogy and stopped. Coming up on 25 years, and they have never tried to go back to that well, despite BTTF's enduring popularity.