What's the most extreme R-rated (or worse) movie that you've seen little kids attend?
#1
What's the most extreme R-rated (or worse) movie that you've seen little kids attend?
I remember seeing a little girl with a Dora-the-Explorer backpack and her parents walking into The Exorcist 1998 re-release. I've always wondered how that movie affected her psychologically.
#2
What's the most extreme R-rated (or worse) movie that you've seen little kids attend?
I once attended a screening of A Clockwork Orange (1971) where a parent brought their kids.
Couldn't have been older than 8-years old.
#3
What's the most extreme R-rated (or worse) movie that you've seen little kids attend?
Not at the theater, but a thrift store several years back, saw a little kid maybe about 4 walking around with a VHS of Scream saying it was his favorite movie.
#4
What's the most extreme R-rated (or worse) movie that you've seen little kids attend?
There was a woman with two little kids (sub 10) at a screening of Flesh for Frankenstein when it got a brief re-release in the 80s 3-D craze. She kept telling them "cover your eyes" at the nude scenes, but not the violent ones.
#6
What's the most extreme R-rated (or worse) movie that you've seen little kids attend?
That would be me. Saw Blood Feast at the drive-in when I was 5. This was before ratings but it would definitely rate an X or NC-17. My dad took my sister and I. Her idea. She was 12. Dad was kind of pissed about it. I was always asking dad to take me to the drive-in to see horror movies. He'd always ask, "One of them isn't Blood Feast is it?"
#7
What's the most extreme R-rated (or worse) movie that you've seen little kids attend?
I sat near a mom who brought her 5 year old kid to watch Unfaithful. I saw she covered his eyes at every love scene. And he said. Why do you keep covering my eyes Mom?
