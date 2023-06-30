RIP: Alan Arkin - Dead at 89

Quote:

Alan Arkin, an Oscar-winning actor for Little Miss Sunshine with a body of work that spans seven decades of stage and screen acting, died June 29 at his home in Carlsbad, Calif. He was 89.



Arkins sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony confirmed his death in a joint statement to People, writing, Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.



Arkin, who was known for projecting a characteristically dry wit but could play tragedy with equal efficacy, won his Oscar for his supporting performance in the indie comedy Little Miss Sunshine in 2007; he scored an encore nomination for his punchy and profane turn in Ben Afflecks best picture winner Argo. Arkin picked up two earlier nominations in his film career, for The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming in 1967 and for The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter in 1969.More recently, Arkin received back-to-back Primetime Emmy Award nominations in outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for his performance in the Netflix series The Kominsky Method, in which he starred alongside Michael Douglas. Arkin received four additional Emmy nominations (across other categories) earlier in his career.