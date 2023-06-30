RIP: Alan Arkin - Dead at 89
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,820
Likes: 0
Received 3,813 Likes on 2,587 Posts
RIP: Alan Arkin - Dead at 89
Alan Arkin, an Oscar-winning actor for Little Miss Sunshine with a body of work that spans seven decades of stage and screen acting, died June 29 at his home in Carlsbad, Calif. He was 89.
Arkins sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony confirmed his death in a joint statement to People, writing, Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.
Arkin, who was known for projecting a characteristically dry wit but could play tragedy with equal efficacy, won his Oscar for his supporting performance in the indie comedy Little Miss Sunshine in 2007; he scored an encore nomination for his punchy and profane turn in Ben Afflecks best picture winner Argo. Arkin picked up two earlier nominations in his film career, for The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming in 1967 and for The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter in 1969.More recently, Arkin received back-to-back Primetime Emmy Award nominations in outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for his performance in the Netflix series The Kominsky Method, in which he starred alongside Michael Douglas. Arkin received four additional Emmy nominations (across other categories) earlier in his career.
Arkins sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony confirmed his death in a joint statement to People, writing, Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.
Arkin, who was known for projecting a characteristically dry wit but could play tragedy with equal efficacy, won his Oscar for his supporting performance in the indie comedy Little Miss Sunshine in 2007; he scored an encore nomination for his punchy and profane turn in Ben Afflecks best picture winner Argo. Arkin picked up two earlier nominations in his film career, for The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming in 1967 and for The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter in 1969.More recently, Arkin received back-to-back Primetime Emmy Award nominations in outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for his performance in the Netflix series The Kominsky Method, in which he starred alongside Michael Douglas. Arkin received four additional Emmy nominations (across other categories) earlier in his career.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 39,329
Received 1,084 Likes on 790 Posts
Re: RIP: Alan Arkin - Dead at 89
I've always liked Indian Summer and he was so good in it as Uncle Lou. Great interaction with Sam Raimi's Stick.
#3
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 69,099
Received 4,720 Likes on 3,216 Posts
Re: RIP: Alan Arkin - Dead at 89
Aw, he was great. The In-Laws is amazing. I still remember watching it in a theater as a kid. to a legend.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off