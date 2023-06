Prisoner's Daughter (2023, D: Hardwicke) -- S: Kate Beckinsale, Brian Cox

Released from prison with terminal cancer, Max tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter and the grandson he’s never known. When his daughter’s abusive, drug-addicted ex-husband reappears, Max’s violent past comes back to haunt them all. Starring: Kate Beckinsale, Brian Cox, Christopher Convery, and Tyson Ritter Directed by: Catherine Hardwicke Release Date: 6/30/23

This comes out tomorrow in limited release. I saw the trailer last weekend when I went to see Past Lives. Looks okay I guess, but seems like a predictable by the numbers drama.Currently 52% on RT. Not many reviews so far.Not expecting anyone here to rush out to see a low budget Indie like this.What is it with Kate Beckinsale getting cast as white trash a lot?