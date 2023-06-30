DVD Talk Forum

Prisoner's Daughter (2023, D: Hardwicke) -- S: Kate Beckinsale, Brian Cox

Prisoner's Daughter (2023, D: Hardwicke) -- S: Kate Beckinsale, Brian Cox

   
Prisoner's Daughter (2023, D: Hardwicke) -- S: Kate Beckinsale, Brian Cox



Released from prison with terminal cancer, Max tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter and the grandson he’s never known. When his daughter’s abusive, drug-addicted ex-husband reappears, Max’s violent past comes back to haunt them all.

Starring: Kate Beckinsale, Brian Cox, Christopher Convery, and Tyson Ritter

Directed by: Catherine Hardwicke

Release Date: 6/30/23





This comes out tomorrow in limited release. I saw the trailer last weekend when I went to see Past Lives. Looks okay I guess, but seems like a predictable by the numbers drama.

Currently 52% on RT. Not many reviews so far.

https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/prisoners_daughter

Not expecting anyone here to rush out to see a low budget Indie like this.

What is it with Kate Beckinsale getting cast as white trash a lot?
