Prisoner's Daughter (2023, D: Hardwicke) -- S: Kate Beckinsale, Brian Cox
Released from prison with terminal cancer, Max tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter and the grandson he’s never known. When his daughter’s abusive, drug-addicted ex-husband reappears, Max’s violent past comes back to haunt them all.
Starring: Kate Beckinsale, Brian Cox, Christopher Convery, and Tyson Ritter
Directed by: Catherine Hardwicke
Release Date: 6/30/23
This comes out tomorrow in limited release. I saw the trailer last weekend when I went to see Past Lives. Looks okay I guess, but seems like a predictable by the numbers drama.
Currently 52% on RT. Not many reviews so far.
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/prisoners_daughter
Not expecting anyone here to rush out to see a low budget Indie like this.
What is it with Kate Beckinsale getting cast as white trash a lot?
