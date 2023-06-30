Prisoner's Daughter (2023, D: Hardwicke) -- S: Kate Beckinsale, Brian Cox

Quote:



Released from prison with terminal cancer, Max tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter and the grandson he’s never known. When his daughter’s abusive, drug-addicted ex-husband reappears, Max’s violent past comes back to haunt them all.



Starring: Kate Beckinsale, Brian Cox, Christopher Convery, and Tyson Ritter



Directed by: Catherine Hardwicke



Release Date: 6/30/23



