Indiana Jones & the Dial of Destiny (2023, D: Mangold) -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread

Daredevil archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history. Accompanied by his goddaughter, he soon finds himself squaring off against Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi who works for NASA.

Daredevil archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history. Accompanied by his goddaughter, he soon finds himself squaring off against Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi who works for NASA.

Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads MikkelsonPG-132 hours, 34 Minutes66% as of 6/29/23Not posting the trailer in this thread. You all have seen it enough.Will be seeing it tonight at 6:45pmI just checked a non-spoiler post that said there is no post credit scene. So, if your bladder is ready to explode after almost 3 hours, you can run to the restroom