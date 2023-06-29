DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Indiana Jones & the Dial of Destiny (2023, D: Mangold) -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters
View Poll Results: What did you think of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny?
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
No interest at all
0
0%
Voters: 0. You may not vote on this poll

Indiana Jones & the Dial of Destiny (2023, D: Mangold) -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread

   
Old 06-29-23, 11:56 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 74,838
Received 2,732 Likes on 2,017 Posts
Indiana Jones & the Dial of Destiny (2023, D: Mangold) -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread



Daredevil archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history. Accompanied by his goddaughter, he soon finds himself squaring off against Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi who works for NASA.


Starring: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelson

Rated: PG-13

Running Time: 2 hours, 34 Minutes

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 66% as of 6/29/23

https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/ind...ial_of_destiny

Not posting the trailer in this thread. You all have seen it enough.

Will be seeing it tonight at 6:45pm

I just checked a non-spoiler post that said there is no post credit scene. So, if your bladder is ready to explode after almost 3 hours, you can run to the restroom
Last edited by DJariya; 06-29-23 at 12:08 PM.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 06-29-23, 12:13 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
TomOpus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 39,320
Received 1,083 Likes on 789 Posts
Re: Indiana Jones & the Dial of Destiny (2023, D: Mangold) -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread
Guess the inane thread starter has abandoned movie review threads.
TomOpus is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.