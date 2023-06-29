DVD Talk Forum

The Beanie Bubble (2023, D: Gore/Kulash) S: Galifianakis, Banks, Snook, Viswanathan

The Beanie Bubble (2023, D: Gore/Kulash) S: Galifianakis, Banks, Snook, Viswanathan

   
The Beanie Bubble (2023, D: Gore/Kulash) S: Galifianakis, Banks, Snook, Viswanathan


Capitalism, dial-up Internet, and bean-filled plush animals.

The Beanie Bubble premieres July 28, starring Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook, and Geraldine Viswanathan.

Why did the world suddenly treat stuffed animals like gold? Ty Warner was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration with three women grew his masterstroke of an idea into the biggest toy craze in history. The Beanie Bubble is an inventive story about what and who we value, and the unsung heroes whose names didn't appear on the heart-shaped tag.
