Retribution (2023, D: Antal) S: Liam Neeson
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,803
Likes: 0
Received 3,811 Likes on 2,586 Posts
Retribution (2023, D: Antal) S: Liam Neeson
Only in theaters August 25th. Starring Liam Neeson, Noma Dumezweni, Lilly Aspell, Jack Champion, Embeth Davidtz, Matthew Modine.
Liam Neeson stars in Retribution, an immersive ticking clock thriller that straps audiences in for a high-octane ride of redemption and revenge.
When a mysterious caller puts a bomb under his car seat, Matt Turner (Neeson) begins a high-speed chase across the city to complete a specific series of tasks. With his kids trapped in the back seat and a bomb that will explode if they get out of the car, a normal commute becomes a twisted game of life or death as Matt follows the strangers increasingly dangerous instructions in a race against time to save his family.
Liam Neeson stars in Retribution, an immersive ticking clock thriller that straps audiences in for a high-octane ride of redemption and revenge.
When a mysterious caller puts a bomb under his car seat, Matt Turner (Neeson) begins a high-speed chase across the city to complete a specific series of tasks. With his kids trapped in the back seat and a bomb that will explode if they get out of the car, a normal commute becomes a twisted game of life or death as Matt follows the strangers increasingly dangerous instructions in a race against time to save his family.
#2
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 74,826
Received 2,727 Likes on 2,013 Posts
Re: Retribution (2023, D: Antal) S: Liam Neeson
Blown Away meets Speed.
It actually looks pretty decent. Anything to get the bad taste of Marlowe out.
It actually looks pretty decent. Anything to get the bad taste of Marlowe out.
#3
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 37,034
Received 967 Likes on 747 Posts
Re: Retribution (2023, D: Antal) S: Liam Neeson
Wow, Nimrod Antal finally directing a feature film. Last time he directed a feature was the Metallica film and Predators before that. He's been doing TV ever since Through the Never.
