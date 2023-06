Anora (D: Sean Baker)

Quote:

He also confirmed what we’ve been reporting since March, that he wrapped shooting what will be his eighth feature film, this one about a sex worker as the protagonist and set in an upscale part of New York. Baker shot and completed this movie back in March.



“Anora” is the title and no one will be able to really remember the name until they see the movie. After seeing it, it’ll be impossible for them to forget it.



It's my biggest production to date, although that's not to say it's too big. It cost a little more than 'The Florida Project' and in terms of theme it follows the line of my previous films. It's a story about a sex worker, but the tone is closer to comedy.



Baker describes “Anora” as "an adventure comedy-drama", shot on location in Las Vegas and New York and which, for the first time in his career, follows wealthy people. The film was also shot in a “cleaner ‘70s cinema aesthetic.”



I had originally described the film as a “love story” that takes place in Upstate New York with some stuff shot in Vegas. No plot details were mentioned to me except that it was a two-month shoot. I’m sure we’ll be learning more about this one sooner rather later, although I’ve also been told that it’s very much a 2024 release.