Anora (D: Sean Baker)

Quote:

He also confirmed what weve been reporting since March, that he wrapped shooting what will be his eighth feature film, this one about a sex worker as the protagonist and set in an upscale part of New York. Baker shot and completed this movie back in March.



Anora is the title and no one will be able to really remember the name until they see the movie. After seeing it, itll be impossible for them to forget it.



It's my biggest production to date, although that's not to say it's too big. It cost a little more than 'The Florida Project' and in terms of theme it follows the line of my previous films. It's a story about a sex worker, but the tone is closer to comedy.



Baker describes Anora as "an adventure comedy-drama", shot on location in Las Vegas and New York and which, for the first time in his career, follows wealthy people. The film was also shot in a cleaner 70s cinema aesthetic.



I had originally described the film as a love story that takes place in Upstate New York with some stuff shot in Vegas. No plot details were mentioned to me except that it was a two-month shoot. Im sure well be learning more about this one sooner rather later, although Ive also been told that its very much a 2024 release.