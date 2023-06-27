DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Anora (D: Sean Baker)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Anora (D: Sean Baker)

   
Old 06-27-23, 12:58 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,793
Likes: 0
Received 3,809 Likes on 2,585 Posts
Anora (D: Sean Baker)
He also confirmed what weve been reporting since March, that he wrapped shooting what will be his eighth feature film, this one about a sex worker as the protagonist and set in an upscale part of New York. Baker shot and completed this movie back in March.

Anora is the title and no one will be able to really remember the name until they see the movie. After seeing it, itll be impossible for them to forget it.

It's my biggest production to date, although that's not to say it's too big. It cost a little more than 'The Florida Project' and in terms of theme it follows the line of my previous films. It's a story about a sex worker, but the tone is closer to comedy.

Baker describes Anora as "an adventure comedy-drama", shot on location in Las Vegas and New York and which, for the first time in his career, follows wealthy people. The film was also shot in a cleaner 70s cinema aesthetic.

I had originally described the film as a love story that takes place in Upstate New York with some stuff shot in Vegas. No plot details were mentioned to me except that it was a two-month shoot. Im sure well be learning more about this one sooner rather later, although Ive also been told that its very much a 2024 release.
https://www.worldofreel.com/blog/202...vxqcbf53hid89r
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Run Rabbit Run (2023. D: Reid) S: Sarah Snook

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.