Challengers (2023, D: Guadagnino) S: Zendaya, Josh OConnor, Mike Faist
Challengers (2023, D: Guadagnino) S: Zendaya, Josh OConnor, Mike Faist
The art of seduction and other games. Watch the trailer for #ChallengersMovie, directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring Zendaya, Josh OConnor, and Mike Faist. Only in theaters this September.
Tennis player turned coach Tashi (Zendaya) has taken her husband, Art (Mike Faist), and transformed him into a world-famous grand slam champion. To jolt him out of his recent losing streak, she makes him play a Challenger event close to the lowest level of pro tournament where he finds himself standing across the net from his former best friend and Tashis former boyfriend (Josh OConnor).
