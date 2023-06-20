Quote:

The art of seduction and other games. Watch the trailer for #ChallengersMovie, directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring Zendaya, Josh OConnor, and Mike Faist. Only in theaters this September.



Tennis player turned coach Tashi (Zendaya) has taken her husband, Art (Mike Faist), and transformed him into a world-famous grand slam champion. To jolt him out of his recent losing streak, she makes him play a Challenger event  close to the lowest level of pro tournament  where he finds himself standing across the net from his former best friend and Tashis former boyfriend (Josh OConnor).