Challengers (2023, D: Guadagnino) S: Zendaya, Josh OConnor, Mike Faist

Movie Talk

Challengers (2023, D: Guadagnino) S: Zendaya, Josh OConnor, Mike Faist

   
Challengers (2023, D: Guadagnino) S: Zendaya, Josh OConnor, Mike Faist
The art of seduction and other games. Watch the trailer for #ChallengersMovie, directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring Zendaya, Josh OConnor, and Mike Faist. Only in theaters this September.

Tennis player turned coach Tashi (Zendaya) has taken her husband, Art (Mike Faist), and transformed him into a world-famous grand slam champion. To jolt him out of his recent losing streak, she makes him play a Challenger event  close to the lowest level of pro tournament  where he finds himself standing across the net from his former best friend and Tashis former boyfriend (Josh OConnor).
