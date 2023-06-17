DVD Talk Forum

Wham! (Netflix) -- Documentary on 1980s pop group

Wham! (Netflix) -- Documentary on 1980s pop group

   
06-17-23, 04:36 PM
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 74,675
Received 2,700 Likes on 1,993 Posts
Wham! (Netflix) -- Documentary on 1980s pop group






In 1982, the best of friends and still teenagers - George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley as WHAM! set out to conquer the world.By June of 1986 they played their very last gig at Wembley Stadium having done exactly that. Now for the very first time, told in their own words, the amazing story of how in four years they dominated the charts around the world with timeless and classic pop songs. Hit after hit - Club Tropicana, Wake Me Up Before You Go Go, Freedom, Im Your Man and of course Last Christmas.

Their time in the spotlight was white-hot, becoming the very first western pop act to play in China.It was a time that both encapsulated and epitomised not just their youth, but also those of the many millions of fans that adored them. WHAM! is a feature length documentary that captures this magical time, from director Chris Smith (Tiger King, Sr.) and producers John Battsek (The Deepest Breath) and Simon Halfon (Supersonic) With unprecedented access to both George and Andrews personal archive including remarkable and never-before-seen footage, alongside rare, candid and previously unheard interviews, WHAM! charts their incredible journey from school friends to superstars.




Premieres July 5th.


06-17-23, 05:07 PM
Join Date: Jan 2002
Posts: 54,180
Received 211 Likes on 160 Posts
Re: Wham! (Netflix) -- Documentary on 1980s pop group
Wow. The only reason why I may restart my membership.

"Enjoy what you do!"
