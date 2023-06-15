View Poll Results: What did you think of The Flash?
Voters: 0.
The Flash (2023, D: Muschietti) -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread
The Flash (2023, D: Muschietti) -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread
Synopsis:
“Worlds collide in “The Flash” when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?”
Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle, Ben Affleck, Ron Livingston, Michael Shannon
Written by:
Christina Hodson (screenplay) and Joby Harold (screen story)
Directed by:
Andy Muschietti
Running Time:
2 hours, 24 minutes
Rated:
PG-13
RT Score:
67% as of 6/15/23
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_flash_2023
Final Trailer
Opens this afternoon. I will be seeing it at 6pm.
Not sure how many of you will be seeing it today or tomorrow, but be warned there are a lot of spoilers. One was already leaked by the director.
If you don't want to be spoiled until you have time to see this, I suggest hold off on reading or contributing to this thread and talk your generalities in the preview thread:
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/movie-talk...n-affleck.html
Re: The Flash (2023, D: Muschietti) -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread
I've avoided all spoilers so far (well except for one...) Seeing it at 7:05p tonight.
