DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Untitled Wes Anderson Film

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Untitled Wes Anderson Film

   
Old 06-15-23, 11:26 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,735
Likes: 0
Received 3,793 Likes on 2,575 Posts
Untitled Wes Anderson Film
In a new interview for french outlet Cinema Teaser, Wes Anderson has revealed that his next film, aiming to shoot this fall, will feature no more than two main roles, a change from his last character-filled films.

I finished writing a new film, which was right before the writers strike happened. If everything goes well then well be shooting that one this fall. This time around I just have three main characters in the film, thats it. A few side characters, but the crux of the story focuses, actually, on two main characters [] Ive long delayed this project, for years, but it recently spoke to me again. Ever since my daughter was born, seven years ago, my wife said that I would end up doing a father-daughter story. I wasnt sure what other stories I could tell, but then this film came along. Itll be a story about a father and his daughter.
https://www.worldofreel.com/blog/202...rqgx35pt0om9ss
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
The Flash (2023, D: Muschietti) - S: Miller, Keaton and Affleck

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.