Untitled Wes Anderson Film
In a new interview for french outlet Cinema Teaser, Wes Anderson has revealed that his next film, aiming to shoot this fall, will feature no more than two main roles, a change from his last character-filled films.
I finished writing a new film, which was right before the writers strike happened. If everything goes well then well be shooting that one this fall. This time around I just have three main characters in the film, thats it. A few side characters, but the crux of the story focuses, actually, on two main characters [ ] Ive long delayed this project, for years, but it recently spoke to me again. Ever since my daughter was born, seven years ago, my wife said that I would end up doing a father-daughter story. I wasnt sure what other stories I could tell, but then this film came along. Itll be a story about a father and his daughter.
