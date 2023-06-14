Shortcomings (2023, D: Randall Park) S: Min, Cola, Maki, Ryan, Batalon

Quote:

Directed by: Randall Park



Written by: Adrian Tomine



Starring: Justin H. Min, Sherry Cola, Ally Maki, Debby Ryan, Tavi Gevinson, Sonoya Mizuno, Jacob Batalon, Timothy Simons



Ben, a struggling filmmaker, lives in Berkeley, California, with his girlfriend, Miko, who works for a local Asian American film festival. When hes not managing an arthouse movie theater as his day job, Ben spends his time obsessing over unavailable blonde women, watching Criterion Collection DVDs, and eating in diners with his best friend Alice, a queer grad student with a serial dating habit. When Miko moves to New York for an internship, Ben is left to his own devices, and begins to explore what he thinks he might want.



Sony Classics debuts Shortcomings in select US theaters starting August 4th, 2023.