Shortcomings (2023, D: Randall Park) S: Min, Cola, Maki, Ryan, Batalon
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,723
Likes: 0
Received 3,793 Likes on 2,575 Posts
Shortcomings (2023, D: Randall Park) S: Min, Cola, Maki, Ryan, Batalon
Directed by: Randall Park
Written by: Adrian Tomine
Starring: Justin H. Min, Sherry Cola, Ally Maki, Debby Ryan, Tavi Gevinson, Sonoya Mizuno, Jacob Batalon, Timothy Simons
Ben, a struggling filmmaker, lives in Berkeley, California, with his girlfriend, Miko, who works for a local Asian American film festival. When hes not managing an arthouse movie theater as his day job, Ben spends his time obsessing over unavailable blonde women, watching Criterion Collection DVDs, and eating in diners with his best friend Alice, a queer grad student with a serial dating habit. When Miko moves to New York for an internship, Ben is left to his own devices, and begins to explore what he thinks he might want.
Sony Classics debuts Shortcomings in select US theaters starting August 4th, 2023.
Written by: Adrian Tomine
Starring: Justin H. Min, Sherry Cola, Ally Maki, Debby Ryan, Tavi Gevinson, Sonoya Mizuno, Jacob Batalon, Timothy Simons
Ben, a struggling filmmaker, lives in Berkeley, California, with his girlfriend, Miko, who works for a local Asian American film festival. When hes not managing an arthouse movie theater as his day job, Ben spends his time obsessing over unavailable blonde women, watching Criterion Collection DVDs, and eating in diners with his best friend Alice, a queer grad student with a serial dating habit. When Miko moves to New York for an internship, Ben is left to his own devices, and begins to explore what he thinks he might want.
Sony Classics debuts Shortcomings in select US theaters starting August 4th, 2023.
Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/shortcomings_2023
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off