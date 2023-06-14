DVD Talk Forum

Shortcomings (2023, D: Randall Park) S: Min, Cola, Maki, Ryan, Batalon

Shortcomings (2023, D: Randall Park) S: Min, Cola, Maki, Ryan, Batalon

   
Shortcomings (2023, D: Randall Park) S: Min, Cola, Maki, Ryan, Batalon


Directed by: Randall Park

Written by: Adrian Tomine

Starring: Justin H. Min, Sherry Cola, Ally Maki, Debby Ryan, Tavi Gevinson, Sonoya Mizuno, Jacob Batalon, Timothy Simons

Ben, a struggling filmmaker, lives in Berkeley, California, with his girlfriend, Miko, who works for a local Asian American film festival. When hes not managing an arthouse movie theater as his day job, Ben spends his time obsessing over unavailable blonde women, watching Criterion Collection DVDs, and eating in diners with his best friend Alice, a queer grad student with a serial dating habit. When Miko moves to New York for an internship, Ben is left to his own devices, and begins to explore what he thinks he might want.

Sony Classics debuts Shortcomings in select US theaters starting August 4th, 2023.
I saw this during Sundance and enjoyed it quite a bit. It was a good directorial debut from Park.

Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/shortcomings_2023
