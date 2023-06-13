DVD Talk Forum

They Cloned Tyrone (2023) S: John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, Jamie Foxx

06-13-23, 06:13 PM
dex14
Join Date: Jul 2008
A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx) onto the trail of a nefarious government experience conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.
06-13-23, 06:47 PM
GoldenJCJ
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Jamie Foxx seems to be in everything lately. Im starting to understand why he stroked out.
