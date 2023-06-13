DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Favorite kill in the John Wick franchise?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Favorite kill in the John Wick franchise?

   
Old 06-13-23, 05:47 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 48,272
Received 758 Likes on 648 Posts
Favorite kill in the John Wick franchise?
Ive been doing the first 3 btbtb in prep for the physical release. So Im watching all them and while most kills are forgettable, but still awesome, after seeing 3 I wondered what the best or your favorite kill in the franchise is.

For me: I always cringe at the knife through the eyeball in the museum in part 3. When Wick is fighting the yakuza. Its so cringe inducing and oh so awesome.

Also, love in the same film, when he manipulated the horses to kick the henchmen to death. It looked so violent.

Of course, as for an entire sequence, hands down the top down perspective in part 4.
Last edited by OldBoy; 06-13-23 at 05:54 PM.
OldBoy is online now  
Reply Like
Old 06-13-23, 06:48 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 24,524
Received 2,457 Likes on 1,623 Posts
Re: Favorite kill in the John Wick franchise?
The one where he shoots that guy.
GoldenJCJ is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.