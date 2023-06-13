Favorite kill in the John Wick franchise?

Ive been doing the first 3 btbtb in prep for the physical release. So Im watching all them and while most kills are forgettable, but still awesome, after seeing 3 I wondered what the best or your favorite kill in the franchise is.



For me: I always cringe at the knife through the eyeball in the museum in part 3. When Wick is fighting the yakuza. Its so cringe inducing and oh so awesome.



Also, love in the same film, when he manipulated the horses to kick the henchmen to death. It looked so violent.



Of course, as for an entire sequence, hands down the top down perspective in part 4.