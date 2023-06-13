Disney/Pixar's Elio (2024, D: Molina)
Disney/Pixar's Elio (2024, D: Molina)
An out-of-this-world teaser trailer for Disney and Pixars 28th feature film, Elio, are now available. Additions to the voice cast include: Jameela Jamil and Brad Garrett join previously announced America Ferrera and Yonas Kibreab in the intergalactic misadventure that is scheduled to take off next springMarch 1, 2024.
For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answersin Disney and Pixars all-new movie Elio, the universe calls back! The original feature film introduces Elio, an underdog with an active imagination who finds himself inadvertently beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide. Mistakenly identified as Earths ambassador to the rest of the universe, and completely unprepared for that kind of pressure, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, survive a series of formidable trials and somehow discover who he is truly meant to be.
Directed by Adrian Molina (screenwriter and co-director of Coco) and produced by Mary Alice Drumm (associate producer of Coco), the film features the voices of America Ferrera as Elios mom, Olga; Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa; Brad Garrett as Ambassador Grigon; and Yonas Kibreab as the title character. Elio releases in theaters March 1, 2024.
