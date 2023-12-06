DVD Talk Forum

Most bankable star in Hollywood?

Movie Talk

Most bankable star in Hollywood?

   
Old 06-12-23, 05:55 PM
OldBoy
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 48,266
Received 756 Likes on 646 Posts
Most bankable star in Hollywood?
Hes been around for a long time and has rarely ever faltered. Hes cool, calm and can kick ass. The one star I think about who is this consistent over such a long period of time



Old 06-12-23, 06:04 PM
  #2  
dex14
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,688
Likes: 0
Received 3,780 Likes on 2,565 Posts
Re: Most bankable star in Hollywood?
No such thing really anymore.

And Reeves is definitely not that bankable. Bankable is "capable of guaranteeing box-office success simply by showing up in a movie" and that is not Reeves.
Old 06-12-23, 06:07 PM
  #3  
OldBoy
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 48,266
Received 756 Likes on 646 Posts
Re: Most bankable star in Hollywood?
Hes made 4 Wick movies, more on way and spin off. 3 Matrix movies. Countless small roles that he nails. Speed, Point Break and on and on. Hows that not bankable each and every-time?
Old 06-12-23, 06:08 PM
  #4  
OldBoy
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 48,266
Received 756 Likes on 646 Posts
Re: Most bankable star in Hollywood?
Tom Cruise too, I think.
Old 06-12-23, 06:10 PM
  #5  
dex14
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,688
Likes: 0
Received 3,780 Likes on 2,565 Posts
Re: Most bankable star in Hollywood?
Originally Posted by OldBoy
3 Matrix movies.
Here's your answer right there. There are 4 Matrix movies and the 4th was a bomb. Replicas in 2019. Bomb. Outside of Wick movies, the last decade has been mostly direct to video releases. People are not seeing movies on the sheer fact that he is in it. That is what "bankable" means. They will show up for the "John Wick" name.
Old 06-12-23, 06:16 PM
  #6  
dex14
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,688
Likes: 0
Received 3,780 Likes on 2,565 Posts
Re: Most bankable star in Hollywood?
Originally Posted by OldBoy
Tom Cruise too, I think.
Here is the correct answer.
