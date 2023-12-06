Most bankable star in Hollywood?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 48,266
Most bankable star in Hollywood?
Hes been around for a long time and has rarely ever faltered. Hes cool, calm and can kick ass. The one star I think about who is this consistent over such a long period of time
#2
Re: Most bankable star in Hollywood?
No such thing really anymore.
And Reeves is definitely not that bankable. Bankable is "capable of guaranteeing box-office success simply by showing up in a movie" and that is not Reeves.
And Reeves is definitely not that bankable. Bankable is "capable of guaranteeing box-office success simply by showing up in a movie" and that is not Reeves.
#3
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 48,266
Re: Most bankable star in Hollywood?
Hes made 4 Wick movies, more on way and spin off. 3 Matrix movies. Countless small roles that he nails. Speed, Point Break and on and on. Hows that not bankable each and every-time?
#4
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 48,266
Re: Most bankable star in Hollywood?
Tom Cruise too, I think.
#5
Re: Most bankable star in Hollywood?
#6
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off