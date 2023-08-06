DVD Talk Forum

Movies that always make you laugh, no matter how many times you have seen it?

   
06-08-23, 04:00 PM
Movies that always make you laugh, no matter how many times you have seen it?
What movies always make you laugh, regardless of how many times you have seen it?
06-08-23, 04:43 PM
Re: Movies that always make you laugh, no matter how many times you have seen it?
The Emperor's New Groove
Jane Austin's Mafia!
Austin Powers trilogy

Been watching them for over 20 years and I still find them funny.
06-08-23, 04:51 PM
Re: Movies that always make you laugh, no matter how many times you have seen it?
Just off the top of my head ...

Me, Myself & Irene
Trading Places
Animal House
The Big Lebowski
Office Space
Tommy Boy
Revenge Of The Nerds

Many other movies have at least one scene that always makes me laugh every time I watch it, regardless of whether they're comedies or not.
06-08-23, 04:53 PM
Re: Movies that always make you laugh, no matter how many times you have seen it?
Uncle Buck
06-08-23, 05:08 PM
Re: Movies that always make you laugh, no matter how many times you have seen it?
Young Frankenstein
Some Like it Hot
Caddyshack
06-08-23, 05:25 PM
Re: Movies that always make you laugh, no matter how many times you have seen it?
Breakfast Club Especially the "Door's way too heavy" part.
06-08-23, 05:41 PM
Re: Movies that always make you laugh, no matter how many times you have seen it?
Airplane!
Young Frankenstein
The Big Lebowski
A Shot in the Dark
06-08-23, 05:54 PM
Re: Movies that always make you laugh, no matter how many times you have seen it?
Airplane!
The Naked Gun
National Lampoons Vacation
Blazing Saddles
Quick Change
Ghostbusters
06-08-23, 06:12 PM
Re: Movies that always make you laugh, no matter how many times you have seen it?
Raising Arizona
My Cousin Vinny
06-08-23, 07:35 PM
Re: Movies that always make you laugh, no matter how many times you have seen it?
Young Frankenstein
Some Like it Hot
National Lampoon's Vacation
The Producers (original)
To Be or Not to Be (original)
Blazing Saddles
Any Marx Brothers movie
Any Abbot and Costello movie
Monty Python ad the Holy Grail
Home Alone
A Shot in the Dark
The Pink Panther (original)
The Pink Panther Strikes Again
Return of the Pink Panther
Monkey Business
The Hope/Crosby Road films
Sons of the Desert
This is Spinal Tap
What's Up, Doc?
Black Sheep (2006 - the New Zealand comedy/horror movie)
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
06-08-23, 08:06 PM
Re: Movies that always make you laugh, no matter how many times you have seen it?
The Jerk
Pee-wee's Big Adventure
The PriceMaster
06-08-23, 08:08 PM
Re: Movies that always make you laugh, no matter how many times you have seen it?
It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963)
06-08-23, 08:26 PM
Re: Movies that always make you laugh, no matter how many times you have seen it?
Planes, Trains and Automobiles.
06-08-23, 08:54 PM
Re: Movies that always make you laugh, no matter how many times you have seen it?
The Great Race
Smokey and the Bandit
The Longest Yard
Silver Streak
Young Frankenstein
Blazing Saddles
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther Strikes Again
Return of the Pink Panther
Stripes
Caddyshack
Cannonball Run
Noises Off!
National Lampoon's Vacation
Slap Shot
Airplane
Tommy Boy
06-08-23, 09:38 PM
Re: Movies that always make you laugh, no matter how many times you have seen it?
Freddy Got Fingered which i always and exclusively watch when on hallucinogens. It helps.
