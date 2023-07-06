French Connection Censored on Streaming Platforms
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
French Connection Censored on Streaming Platforms
https://screenrant.com/the-french-co...nsored-disney/
Disney has now censored a scene from the French Connection for being racially insensitive. I know it's wrong in 2023 but I don't believe in censoring history and especially with it being a Best Picture winner.
Edit: sorry for the incomplete title as I was typing too fast on my phone if the moderators want to fix it.
Disney has now censored a scene from the French Connection for being racially insensitive. I know it's wrong in 2023 but I don't believe in censoring history and especially with it being a Best Picture winner.
Edit: sorry for the incomplete title as I was typing too fast on my phone if the moderators want to fix it.
Last edited by Bluelitespecial; 06-07-23 at 05:52 PM.
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Feb 2004
Location: Western N.Y.
Posts: 6,830
Received 121 Likes on 78 Posts
Re: Disney now censoring ol
Not surprising at all - times we live in - ridiculous.
#3
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Re: Disney now censoring ol
I have the bluray and dvd of Revenge of the Nerds but the movie has never been released digitally while the sequels are widely available. This along with many other reasons pisses me off that Disney owns the Fox movie catalog.
#4
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 74,552
Re: Disney now censoring ol
Yeah apparently the digital version of The French Connection has the N word said by Hackman’s character censored out.
#5
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 68,665
Re: Disney now censoring ol
Yeah, very stupid decision. Kind of indefensible really. Not every movie is Song of the South, sometimes you can't just bury a racist past.
#6
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Birmingham, AL
Posts: 14,779
Re: Disney now censoring ol
#7
Administrator
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 2,655
Received 806 Likes on 484 Posts
Re: French Connection Censored on Streaming Platforms
I have edited the title. Currently Disney has made no admission to the edit, though it is still possible. The edit was first noticed on The Criterion Channel: https://www.worldofreel.com/blog/202...qvwu2p6zr2jte7
#8
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 20,410
Received 1,371 Likes on 973 Posts
Re: French Connection Censored on Streaming Platforms
Ugh, this is getting ridiculous.
#9
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Birmingham, AL
Posts: 14,779
Re: French Connection Censored on Streaming Platforms
Apparently, some people are reporting that their pre-existing digital versions have also been altered to have the new edit...not just newly digital copies. Not sure what platform they "owned" their copies on.
Anyone here own a digital copy they can check?
This is exactly why I own a hard copy of anything I want in perpetuity. And if it is edited, (i.e. Star Wars), then I either don't buy it or own a bootleg hard copy.
Anyone here own a digital copy they can check?
This is exactly why I own a hard copy of anything I want in perpetuity. And if it is edited, (i.e. Star Wars), then I either don't buy it or own a bootleg hard copy.
#10
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 74,552
Re: French Connection Censored on Streaming Platforms
I still have my old Fox DVD of it.
#11
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 33,387
Received 565 Likes on 408 Posts
Re: French Connection Censored on Streaming Platforms
#12
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 20,410
Received 1,371 Likes on 973 Posts
Re: French Connection Censored on Streaming Platforms
Yep, hard copies for me too, you are only asking for trouble just having digital copies of films you want to own, fuckery like this is one big reason why.
#13
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 74,552
Re: French Connection Censored on Streaming Platforms
Anyone who threw away or sold all their prized physical media for digital copies is only asking for disappointment.
#14
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 68,665
Re: French Connection Censored on Streaming Platforms
Apparently, some people are reporting that their pre-existing digital versions have also been altered to have the new edit...not just newly digital copies. Not sure what platform they "owned" their copies on.
Anyone here own a digital copy they can check?
This is exactly why I own a hard copy of anything I want in perpetuity. And if it is edited, (i.e. Star Wars), then I either don't buy it or own a bootleg hard copy.
Anyone here own a digital copy they can check?
This is exactly why I own a hard copy of anything I want in perpetuity. And if it is edited, (i.e. Star Wars), then I either don't buy it or own a bootleg hard copy.
FWIW I think this decision will be reversed.
The following 3 users liked this post by GuessWho:
L. Ron zyzzle (06-07-23), Nick Danger (06-07-23), The Cow (06-07-23)
#16
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Birmingham, AL
Posts: 14,779
#17
Political Exile
Join Date: Feb 2004
Posts: 7,059
Received 386 Likes on 254 Posts
#18
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 68,665
Re: French Connection Censored on Streaming Platforms
I can confirm, same awful edit on both VUDU and iTunes, at the 10 minute mark.
#19
DVD Talk Reviewer & TOAT Winner
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: USA
Posts: 10,122
Received 254 Likes on 198 Posts
Re: French Connection Censored on Streaming Platforms
I hate to say I told you so, but I told you so.
#20
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 27,475
Received 1,037 Likes on 746 Posts
Re: French Connection Censored on Streaming Platforms
I'd bet on this being a case where they had two versions (one safe for TV, one the original cut), and through some dumb database fuckery, someone selected the TV cut as the default, and that then propegated through all the steaming services that carry the title.
It's still fucking stupid, and Disney deserves any and all flack for this, and they should correct it ASAP. But until the root cause is actually confirmed, I could see it being that or genuine censorship.
It's still fucking stupid, and Disney deserves any and all flack for this, and they should correct it ASAP. But until the root cause is actually confirmed, I could see it being that or genuine censorship.
#21
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 8,141
Received 300 Likes on 217 Posts
Re: French Connection Censored on Streaming Platforms
#22
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Re: French Connection Censored on Streaming Platforms
When I started this thread I only said that as I didn't want it to turn into a political debate. I don't believe in censoring a movie from the 1970s in 2023 when it reflects the reality of that Era.
#23
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Bremerton WA
Posts: 8,745
Received 109 Likes on 83 Posts
Re: French Connection Censored on Streaming Platforms
also reflect the reality of this era
#24
Administrator
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 2,655
Received 806 Likes on 484 Posts