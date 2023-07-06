DVD Talk Forum

French Connection Censored on Streaming Platforms

   
Old 06-07-23, 12:39 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Bluelitespecial's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 9,830
Received 270 Likes on 194 Posts
French Connection Censored on Streaming Platforms
https://screenrant.com/the-french-co...nsored-disney/
Disney has now censored a scene from the French Connection for being racially insensitive. I know it's wrong in 2023 but I don't believe in censoring history and especially with it being a Best Picture winner.

Edit: sorry for the incomplete title as I was typing too fast on my phone if the moderators want to fix it.
Last edited by Bluelitespecial; 06-07-23 at 05:52 PM.
Bluelitespecial is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-07-23, 12:46 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Rival11's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2004
Location: Western N.Y.
Posts: 6,830
Received 121 Likes on 78 Posts
Re: Disney now censoring ol
Not surprising at all - times we live in - ridiculous.
Rival11 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-07-23, 12:49 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Bluelitespecial's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 9,830
Received 270 Likes on 194 Posts
Re: Disney now censoring ol
I have the bluray and dvd of Revenge of the Nerds but the movie has never been released digitally while the sequels are widely available. This along with many other reasons pisses me off that Disney owns the Fox movie catalog.
Bluelitespecial is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Alan Smithee (06-07-23)
Old 06-07-23, 12:53 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk God
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 74,552
Received 2,678 Likes on 1,976 Posts
Re: Disney now censoring ol
Yeah apparently the digital version of The French Connection has the N word said by Hackman's character censored out.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 06-07-23, 12:56 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 68,665
Received 4,597 Likes on 3,131 Posts
Re: Disney now censoring ol
Yeah, very stupid decision. Kind of indefensible really. Not every movie is Song of the South, sometimes you can't just bury a racist past.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
cultshock (06-07-23)
Old 06-07-23, 01:07 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Spiderbite's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Birmingham, AL
Posts: 14,779
Received 361 Likes on 246 Posts
Re: Disney now censoring ol
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
Yeah apparently the digital version of The French Connection has the N word said by Hackmans character censored out.
Actually, it is being reported as worse than that. They did an entire excise of a scene. Here is what is supposedly the new edit:


Spiderbite is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-07-23, 01:27 PM
  #7  
Administrator
 
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 2,655
Received 806 Likes on 484 Posts
Re: French Connection Censored on Streaming Platforms
I have edited the title. Currently Disney has made no admission to the edit, though it is still possible. The edit was first noticed on The Criterion Channel: https://www.worldofreel.com/blog/202...qvwu2p6zr2jte7
IBJoel is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Bluelitespecial (06-07-23)
Old 06-07-23, 01:36 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Legend
 
cultshock's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 20,410
Received 1,371 Likes on 973 Posts
Re: French Connection Censored on Streaming Platforms
Ugh, this is getting ridiculous.
cultshock is offline  
Reply Like
The following 2 users liked this post by cultshock:
Alan Smithee (06-07-23), IBJoel (06-07-23)
Old 06-07-23, 01:42 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Spiderbite's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Birmingham, AL
Posts: 14,779
Received 361 Likes on 246 Posts
Re: French Connection Censored on Streaming Platforms
Apparently, some people are reporting that their pre-existing digital versions have also been altered to have the new edit...not just newly digital copies. Not sure what platform they "owned" their copies on.

Anyone here own a digital copy they can check?

This is exactly why I own a hard copy of anything I want in perpetuity. And if it is edited, (i.e. Star Wars), then I either don't buy it or own a bootleg hard copy.
Spiderbite is offline  
Reply Like
The following 2 users liked this post by Spiderbite:
Alan Smithee (06-07-23), IBJoel (06-07-23)
Old 06-07-23, 01:44 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk God
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 74,552
Received 2,678 Likes on 1,976 Posts
Re: French Connection Censored on Streaming Platforms
I still have my old Fox DVD of it.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 06-07-23, 01:44 PM
  #11  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 33,387
Received 565 Likes on 408 Posts
Re: French Connection Censored on Streaming Platforms
devilshalo is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-07-23, 01:46 PM
  #12  
DVD Talk Legend
 
cultshock's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 20,410
Received 1,371 Likes on 973 Posts
Re: French Connection Censored on Streaming Platforms
Yep, hard copies for me too, you are only asking for trouble just having digital copies of films you want to own, fuckery like this is one big reason why.
cultshock is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Alan Smithee (06-07-23)
Old 06-07-23, 01:49 PM
  #13  
DVD Talk God
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 74,552
Received 2,678 Likes on 1,976 Posts
Re: French Connection Censored on Streaming Platforms
Anyone who threw away or sold all their prized physical media for digital copies is only asking for disappointment.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
The following 2 users liked this post by DJariya:
Alan Smithee (06-07-23), sleepyhead55 (06-07-23)
Old 06-07-23, 02:18 PM
  #14  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 68,665
Received 4,597 Likes on 3,131 Posts
Re: French Connection Censored on Streaming Platforms
Originally Posted by Spiderbite View Post
Apparently, some people are reporting that their pre-existing digital versions have also been altered to have the new edit...not just newly digital copies. Not sure what platform they "owned" their copies on.

Anyone here own a digital copy they can check?

This is exactly why I own a hard copy of anything I want in perpetuity. And if it is edited, (i.e. Star Wars), then I either don't buy it or own a bootleg hard copy.
Do you have the time code. I can check.

FWIW I think this decision will be reversed.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-07-23, 02:29 PM
  #15  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Chicago, IL
Posts: 24,734
Received 184 Likes on 113 Posts
Re: French Connection Censored on Streaming Platforms
Blazing Saddles has been edited for sensitivities.

It is now a 7-minute short.


GuessWho is offline  
Reply Like
The following 3 users liked this post by GuessWho:
L. Ron zyzzle (06-07-23), Nick Danger (06-07-23), The Cow (06-07-23)
Old 06-07-23, 02:46 PM
  #16  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Spiderbite's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Birmingham, AL
Posts: 14,779
Received 361 Likes on 246 Posts
Re: French Connection Censored on Streaming Platforms
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
Do you have the time code. I can check.
I don't but I posted the edited scene above.
Spiderbite is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-07-23, 02:53 PM
  #17  
Political Exile
 
Join Date: Feb 2004
Posts: 7,059
Received 386 Likes on 254 Posts
Re: French Connection Censored on Streaming Platforms
Originally Posted by Spiderbite View Post
I don't but I posted the edited scene above.
the edited part of that clip is exactly 10 minutes into the Criterion Channel streaming version
PerryD is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-07-23, 03:08 PM
  #18  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 68,665
Received 4,597 Likes on 3,131 Posts
Re: French Connection Censored on Streaming Platforms
I can confirm, same awful edit on both VUDU and iTunes, at the 10 minute mark.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-07-23, 03:14 PM
  #19  
DVD Talk Reviewer & TOAT Winner
 
Alan Smithee's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: USA
Posts: 10,122
Received 254 Likes on 198 Posts
Re: French Connection Censored on Streaming Platforms
I hate to say I told you so, but I told you so.
Alan Smithee is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-07-23, 03:22 PM
  #20  
Dan
DVD Talk Hero
 
Dan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 27,475
Received 1,037 Likes on 746 Posts
Re: French Connection Censored on Streaming Platforms
I'd bet on this being a case where they had two versions (one safe for TV, one the original cut), and through some dumb database fuckery, someone selected the TV cut as the default, and that then propegated through all the steaming services that carry the title.

It's still fucking stupid, and Disney deserves any and all flack for this, and they should correct it ASAP. But until the root cause is actually confirmed, I could see it being that or genuine censorship.
Dan is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
IBJoel (06-07-23)
Old 06-07-23, 03:48 PM
  #21  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Crocker Jarmen's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 8,141
Received 300 Likes on 217 Posts
Re: French Connection Censored on Streaming Platforms
Originally Posted by Bluelitespecial View Post
I know it's wrong in 2023
I don't think it's wrong to depict the fact there are racist cops. This isn't a case of a movie carelessly doing something that people are more sensitive about in 2023, they purposely had him using racist language because they wanted to make a point about how these cops treat blacks, same with the scene where the police raid the bar and act more like hold-men than officers of the law.
Crocker Jarmen is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
sleepyhead55 (06-07-23)
Old 06-07-23, 03:58 PM
  #22  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Bluelitespecial's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 9,830
Received 270 Likes on 194 Posts
Re: French Connection Censored on Streaming Platforms
When I started this thread I only said that as I didn't want it to turn into a political debate. I don't believe in censoring a movie from the 1970s in 2023 when it reflects the reality of that Era.
Bluelitespecial is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
IBJoel (06-07-23)
Old 06-07-23, 04:38 PM
  #23  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Bremerton WA
Posts: 8,745
Received 109 Likes on 83 Posts
Re: French Connection Censored on Streaming Platforms
also reflect the reality of this era
Nesbit is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
IBJoel (06-07-23)
Old 06-07-23, 04:40 PM
  #24  
Administrator
 
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 2,655
Received 806 Likes on 484 Posts
Re: French Connection Censored on Streaming Platforms
Originally Posted by Nesbit View Post
also reflect the reality of this era
I agree with this, but let's not go any further, just to ensure there are no suspensions or thread moves.
IBJoel is offline  
Reply Like
The following 2 users liked this post by IBJoel:
L. Ron zyzzle (06-07-23), Nesbit (06-07-23)
Old 06-07-23, 07:06 PM
  #25  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Troy Stiffler's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 1999
Location: Under an I-10 Overpass
Posts: 25,009
Received 221 Likes on 169 Posts
Re: French Connection Censored on Streaming Platforms
What happens to the end of Ace Ventura?
Troy Stiffler is offline  
Reply Like

