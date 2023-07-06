Re: French Connection Censored on Streaming Platforms

I'd bet on this being a case where they had two versions (one safe for TV, one the original cut), and through some dumb database fuckery, someone selected the TV cut as the default, and that then propegated through all the steaming services that carry the title.



It's still fucking stupid, and Disney deserves any and all flack for this, and they should correct it ASAP. But until the root cause is actually confirmed, I could see it being that or genuine censorship.