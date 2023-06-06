Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles

Quote: Despite the mixed reactions and a lackluster box office reaction to last year’s Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, Sony is apparently forging ahead with another film. Sudbury.com has let slip that the city has received funding for a new film project called “The Umbrella Chronicles”.



The city, which was one of the filming locations for Welcome to Raccoon City, will be receiving $2 million CAD from the provincial government for the project, which is being developed by Raccoon HG Film Productions. That same production company was behind the 2021 movie.



Sony has not officially announced a sequel to the Johannes Roberts-directed film, but given that the credits hinted at a sequel, things are looking like it’s in the works. After all, it would appear that this sequel is taking its name from the 2007 on-rails shooter Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles.



Directed by Roberts, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City starred Kaya Scodelario (Crawl) as Claire Redfield alongside Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell (Upload) as Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) as Leon S. Kennedy, and Neal McDonough (Yellowstone) as William Birkin.

Now the Resident Evil Wiki team has given us further information that indicates the new film will be based on the 2002 video game Resident Evil Zero!

A Production Weekly listing offers the following SPOILER-filled synopsis for Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles: STARS operative Rebecca Chambers and former Marine Billy Coen venture through a train that eventually takes them into a derelict training facility. Once within the facility, they discover they are being stalked by James Marcus, a co-founder of the Umbrella Corporation and creator of the T-Virus, who has managed to resurrect himself with the aid of leech test subjects. After a confrontation, Marcus mutates into a monstrosity, but is subdued by the duo. Chambers and Coen escape as the facility self-destructs.



A Production Weekly listing offers the following SPOILER-filled synopsis for Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles: STARS operative Rebecca Chambers and former Marine Billy Coen venture through a train that eventually takes them into a derelict training facility. Once within the facility, they discover they are being stalked by James Marcus, a co-founder of the Umbrella Corporation and creator of the T-Virus, who has managed to resurrect himself with the aid of leech test subjects. After a confrontation, Marcus mutates into a monstrosity, but is subdued by the duo. Chambers and Coen escape as the facility self-destructs.

