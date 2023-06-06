Re: What is your opinion of using the concept of a MULTIVERSE as a plot device??

The multiverse is just a storytelling tool. Like anything, it can be used to tell good stories and it can be used to tell bad stories.



Where I take pause is when it's just used as an excuse to dig up old characters as a way to hook audiences who like to remember things. Like, I would have absolutely no intention of seeing the Flash, but I'm curious to see Michael Keaton. I know it's likely going to suck and I'm going to be mad I wasted my time, but here we are and ultimately that's on me. Maybe I'll be proven wrong next week, but I doubt it.



Even a good example of multiverse storytelling like Everything Everywhere has something like the Wong Kar Wai style scenes which do have a storytelling purpose, but with a side helping of "I get that reference!". That one gets a pass because it's not specific enough and the reference isn't really the point, but unfortunately that seems to be the exception to the rule. Typically (or at least recently) it's just a lazy device to show us things we've already seen before in place of actually telling a compelling story.



