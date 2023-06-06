Re: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023, D: Caple Jr.) -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread

Spoiler:



Michael Kelley makes a cameo appearance and the scene teases a potential Transformers and GI Joe crossover.

I just got back from the early IMAX screening tonight. The auditorium's capacity is 120 and it was completely sold out. Every seat was sold. They gave out a Optimus Primal poster and a Maximals collectible decal.Anyway, I actually really liked this. Is it good as Bumblebee? No. But, I was entertained and it's not loud and headache inducing like Age of Extinction and The Last Knight. It's actually quite funny. There are a lot of LOL moments. Anthony Ramos and Dominque Fishbeck were actually good human characters. The highlight for me was Pete Davidson. He was absolutely hysterical as Mirage. He and Ramos played off each other so well. A lot of funny moments between them. She has a small part here, but kind of ironic that Lauren Velez plays the Mom here and also voices the Mom in Spider-Verse.Ron Perlman was great as Optimus Primal. Total badass.I won't spoil it now because it's only Wednesday and I know most of you who are interested in this likely won't see it until the weekend, but there is a big reveal at the end that I did not see coming. Everyone in the theater was like WHAT??? The guy sitting next to me was losing his mind.There is one mid-credits scene.I don't want to over-praise this, but I thought it was a good time. 117 minutes flew by. The bloated 2 1/2 hour plus movies dragged, but I thought this was well edited and scenes kept moving.