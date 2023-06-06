View Poll Results: What did you think of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts?
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023, D: Caple Jr.) -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023, D: Caple Jr.) -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread
Synopsis:
Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformer -- the Maximals -- to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.
Starring:
Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback
Voice performances: Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Michelle Yeoh
Rotten Tomatoes Score:
60% as of 6/6/23
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/tra..._of_the_beasts
Budget:
$200M according to The Numbers.com
https://www.the-numbers.com/movie/Tr...3)#tab=summary
Running Time:
117 Minutes
Opening:
June 9, 2023 (officially) Early IMAX preview screenings start 6/7/23
I plan to see the early IMAX fan screening tomorrow
Early reviews seem good so far. I saw one that says it was a good follow up to Bumblebee. Not the headache inducing ADD shit from Bay. The last two directed by Bay that had Mark Wahlberg as the lead were pretty bad.
Last edited by DJariya; 06-06-23 at 02:02 PM.
Re: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023, D: Caple Jr.) -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread
I just got back from the early IMAX screening tonight. The auditorium's capacity is 120 and it was completely sold out. Every seat was sold. They gave out a Optimus Primal poster and a Maximals collectible decal.
Anyway, I actually really liked this. Is it good as Bumblebee? No. But, I was entertained and it's not loud and headache inducing like Age of Extinction and The Last Knight. It's actually quite funny. There are a lot of LOL moments. Anthony Ramos and Dominque Fishbeck were actually good human characters. The highlight for me was Pete Davidson. He was absolutely hysterical as Mirage. He and Ramos played off each other so well. A lot of funny moments between them. She has a small part here, but kind of ironic that Lauren Velez plays the Mom here and also voices the Mom in Spider-Verse.
Ron Perlman was great as Optimus Primal. Total badass.
I won't spoil it now because it's only Wednesday and I know most of you who are interested in this likely won't see it until the weekend, but there is a big reveal at the end that I did not see coming. Everyone in the theater was like WHAT??? The guy sitting next to me was losing his mind.
Michael Kelley makes a cameo appearance and the scene teases a potential Transformers and GI Joe crossover.
There is one mid-credits scene.
I don't want to over-praise this, but I thought it was a good time. 117 minutes flew by. The bloated 2 1/2 hour plus movies dragged, but I thought this was well edited and scenes kept moving.
