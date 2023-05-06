Screen Actors Strike?
I thought it would be better for us to discuss an impending Actors' strike in its own thread.
They voted tonight to authorize a strike if no deal has been reached by the end of the month. This strike will stop almost all entertainment program production in its tracks.
....yeah, that's probably not going to end well.
This is probably a stretch, but I'm also guessing the general public doesn't care about the outcome since paying their bills/ putting food on the table probably takes priority over when then next MCU film hits theaters.
There's also additional content /entertainment alternatives widely available.
....yeah, that's probably not going to end well.
Some guy who runs a small catering business in say Canada and whose client is a major studio TV show will lose a lot money if there is no production.
If there is a SAG strike and if the WGA strike continues on its going to hurt a lot of businesses and people who are lower on the totem pole in production. But I also want them to stick it to the studios and their shareholders for being the cheap bastards that they are.
You do realize the entertainment industry whether its television or movies provides jobs and billions of dollars into the local economy wherever theres production. Its not all about Hollywood people. Catering, Construction, on set doctors, Clothes, and various small businesses get valuable money when there are shoots going on. And of course post production and special effects artists. And who says this is about MCU? So many mid to small movies provide jobs.
Some guy who runs a small catering business in say Canada and whose client is a major studio TV show will lose a lot money if there is no production.
If there is a SAG strike and if the WGA strike continues on its going to hurt a lot of businesses and people who are lower on the totem pole in production. But I also want them to stick it to the studios and their shareholders for being the cheap bastards that they are.
Also, aren't these individuals protesting already earning a livable wage?
Also, aren't these individuals protesting already earning a livable wage?
