Screen Actors Strike?

You do realize the entertainment industry whether its television or movies provides jobs and billions of dollars into the local economy wherever theres production. Its not all about Hollywood people. Catering, Construction, on set doctors, Clothes, and various small businesses get valuable money when there are shoots going on. And of course post production and special effects artists. And who says this is about MCU? So many mid to small movies provide jobs.



Some guy who runs a small catering business in say Canada and whose client is a major studio TV show will lose a lot money if there is no production.



If there is a SAG strike and if the WGA strike continues on its going to hurt a lot of businesses and people who are lower on the totem pole in production. But I also want them to stick it to the studios and their shareholders for being the cheap bastards that they are.