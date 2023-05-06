DVD Talk Forum

The Out-Laws (2023, D: Spindel) S: Devine, Dobrev, Brosnan, Barkin

The Out-Laws (2023, D: Spindel) S: Devine, Dobrev, Brosnan, Barkin

   
The Out-Laws (2023, D: Spindel) S: Devine, Dobrev, Brosnan, Barkin
Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker (Nina Dobrev). When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws (Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin) who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.

The Out-Laws on Netflix, July 7.
Re: The Out-Laws (2023, D: Spindel) S: Devine, Dobrev, Brosnan, Barkin
Looks kind of dumb and I find Adam Devine really obnoxious. That's why I didn't watch Jexi yet nor the Pitch Perfect spin-off show. I don't know about this one.
