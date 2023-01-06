Untitled Luke Hobbs movie (Fast and Furious spinoff) -- S: Dwayne Johnson
Not Fast 11 and Not Hobbs and Shaw 2. Just a solo Luke Hobbs movie. Chris Morgan is reportedly writing it.
The scene in X very much seemed like X: Part 2 could focus entirely on Hobbs if they wanted to go that route... then make a possible Part 3 sync up. So this makes sense.
But if Part 2 is supposed to come out in 2025 when are they going to get this one out?
But if Part 2 is supposed to come out in 2025 when are they going to get this one out?
Last edited by dex14; 06-01-23 at 01:21 PM.
i would have liked another Hobbs and Shaw. i really liked that one.
So that's the rub. He's getting his own spin-off. Makes sense.
I see the post Black Adam humbling tour continues.
Most importantly they are bringing Chris Morgan back as writer. He’s basically the main writer of the series until he skipped F9 and Fast X.
