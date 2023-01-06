Untitled Luke Hobbs movie (Fast and Furious spinoff) -- S: Dwayne Johnson

DVD Talk Forum

Not Fast 11 and Not Hobbs and Shaw 2. Just a solo Luke Hobbs movie. Chris Morgan is reportedly writing it.
The scene in X very much seemed like X: Part 2 could focus entirely on Hobbs if they wanted to go that route... then make a possible Part 3 sync up. So this makes sense.
But if Part 2 is supposed to come out in 2025 when are they going to get this one out?
The scene in X very much seemed like X: Part 2 could focus entirely on Hobbs if they wanted to go that route... then make a possible Part 3 sync up. So this makes sense.
But if Part 2 is supposed to come out in 2025 when are they going to get this one out?
It sounded like this new movie is supposed to set up X Part 2 the way Johnson was talking about it and he sounded like Momoa would be in it too. However, when would it come out? 2023 is half over and there's a writer's strike. Unlikely they could get this out in 2024. And would they really want to put out 2 Fast movies in 2025?
i would have liked another Hobbs and Shaw. i really liked that one.
So that's the rub. He's getting his own spin-off. Makes sense.
i would have liked another Hobbs and Shaw. i really liked that one.
Same here. The only thing I didn't like was they acted like Owen Shaw never existed. Then again, I've always wondered if it was a spec script that Chris Morgan wrote that was later retooled into a FF spinoff.
I see the post Black Adam humbling tour continues.
The hierarchy of power in the Fast & Furious universe is about to change.
Most importantly they are bringing Chris Morgan back as writer. He’s basically the main writer of the series until he skipped F9 and Fast X.
Awe man. Can't we try some new action movies?
