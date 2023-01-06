Thread: An Insidious Tale (D: Slater) S: Moore, Nanjiani

Quote:

EXCLUSIVE: Mandy Moore (Dr. Death) and Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales) have closed deals to star in Thread: An Insidious Tale, a new film in the Insidious universe from Screen Gems, Blumhouse and James Wans Atomic Monster.



While Thread is the sixth installment in the Insidious horror franchise, examining everyday people caught up with demonic entities, its an offshoot project, rather than a continuation of the current series. The story here is that of a husband and wife (Nanjiani and Moore) who enlist the help of a spell to travel back in time, such that they can prevent the death of their young daughter. The consequences, of course, prove to be severe.



The first four films in the franchise, launched in 2010, grossed over $542M in total, with fifth chapter Insidious: The Red Door coming up via release by Sony on July 7th. On board to direct Thread: An Insidious Tale, from his own script, is Moon Knight creator Jeremy Slater.