DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Pacino & De Niro knocking up ladies --YUCK!

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Pacino & De Niro knocking up ladies --YUCK!

   
Old 05-31-23, 03:57 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
JeffTheAlpaca's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 20,873
Received 531 Likes on 446 Posts
Pacino & De Niro knocking up ladies --YUCK!
He did not want De Niro to upstage him with baby news

Looks like his girlfriend is a social climber and dated Mick Jagger and Clint Eastwood in the past.


Al Pacino will soon say hello to a little friend.

The Scarface actor, 83, is expecting a baby with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, who is eight months pregnant, his rep confirmed to E! News.

He sparked romance rumors with Alfallah, 29, back in April 2022 when the two were seen leaving the Felix Restaurant in Venice, Calif together.

Previously, Alfallah dated Mick Jagger for over a year until their 2018 breakup. She was later spotted with Clint Eastwood in 2019, but clarified to the Daily Mail that there was "no relationship" between her and Clint. As for Pacino, he and girlfriend Meital Dohan called it quits in 2020.

Pacino's bundle of joy will join his three other children: He shares Julie Pacino, 33, with ex Jan Tarrant, as well as Anton Pacino, 22, and Olivia Pacino, 22, with ex Beverly D'Angelo.

The Godfather star has maintained a close connection with his kids, noting that he wanted to be different from his father, who left him and his mother when he was 2 years old.
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/...025719488.html



JeffTheAlpaca is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-31-23, 10:13 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
TomOpus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 39,178
Received 1,067 Likes on 775 Posts
Re: At what point did good looking Al Pacino turned to an ugly vulture?
I guess she's into older men
TomOpus is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-31-23, 10:19 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Troy Stiffler's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 1999
Location: Under an I-10 Overpass
Posts: 24,980
Received 220 Likes on 168 Posts
Re: At what point did good looking Al Pacino turned to an ugly vulture?
Nice. Very nice.

Also, did you ever put yourself into the shoes of the subject reading a thread like this?

The world is not so bad. But the internet is a cruel, cruel place.
Troy Stiffler is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-31-23, 12:30 PM
  #4  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,588
Likes: 0
Received 3,741 Likes on 2,541 Posts
Re: At what point did good looking Al Pacino turned to an ugly vulture?
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
tommyp007 (05-31-23)
Old 05-31-23, 12:39 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Hero
 
TomOpus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 39,178
Received 1,067 Likes on 775 Posts
Re: At what point did good looking Al Pacino turned to an ugly vulture?
I couldn't imagine having a kid at my current age much less when you're in your 80s.
TomOpus is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-31-23, 12:58 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 44,528
Received 855 Likes on 688 Posts
Re: At what point did good looking Al Pacino turned to an ugly vulture?
Nannies and Night Nannys and maids and... yeah I think he'll be good.
RichC2 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-31-23, 01:41 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Hero
 
TomOpus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 39,178
Received 1,067 Likes on 775 Posts
Re: At what point did good looking Al Pacino turned to an ugly vulture?
Then what's the point of having a kid?
TomOpus is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-31-23, 01:50 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 16,158
Received 590 Likes on 414 Posts
Re: At what point did good looking Al Pacino turned to an ugly vulture?
Originally Posted by TomOpus View Post
I guess she's into older men
Older rich and/or famous men.

You think she would have any interest in an 83 year old retired steelworker living off his pension?

Originally Posted by TomOpus View Post
Then what's the point of having a kid?
For most of these old farts, it's about ego. Their ego inflates when they can land a hot young chick (even though it's the equivalent of bragging about paying for a hooker) and can show that they can still get semi-erect and dribble out a few drops of swimmers (with the help of Viagra).
Coral is online now  
Reply Like
Old 05-31-23, 02:05 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Runaway's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2020
Posts: 1,495
Received 322 Likes on 262 Posts
Re: At what point did good looking Al Pacino turned to an ugly vulture?
Originally Posted by TomOpus View Post
Then what's the point of having a kid?
A good question, for anyone.
Runaway is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-31-23, 03:31 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk Legend
 
dsa_shea's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Posts: 21,895
Received 254 Likes on 190 Posts
Re: At what point did good looking Al Pacino turned to an ugly vulture?
A now 29 year old jumping from Mick Jagger to Al Pacino. I wonder who else is on her peg list?
dsa_shea is online now  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
sleepyhead55 (05-31-23)
Old 05-31-23, 03:33 PM
  #11  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Jul 2009
Posts: 6,387
Received 125 Likes on 104 Posts
Re: At what point did good looking Al Pacino turned to an ugly vulture?
Originally Posted by TomOpus View Post
Then what's the point of having a kid?
One reason is inheritance/continuing the family lineage. I have no whether or not this is the case with Al Pacino. But that is another reason.

But yeah looking at the story 29 year old dating an 83 year old guy. Oof.
sleepyhead55 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-31-23, 04:50 PM
  #12  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
tommyp007's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: Kingsport, TN
Posts: 6,343
Received 101 Likes on 67 Posts
Re: At what point did good looking Al Pacino turned to an ugly vulture?

tommyp007 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-31-23, 04:51 PM
  #13  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 11,577
Received 833 Likes on 610 Posts
Pacino & DeNiro knocking up ladies --YUCK!



So 79 year old Robert DeNiro just fathered a child with 45 year old Tiffany Chen.

And now 83 year old Al Pacino just announced that his 29 year old girlfriend Noor Alfallah is ready to pop.

I just want to express my condemnation and revulsion.

Thank you.
Count Dooku is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-31-23, 06:06 PM
  #14  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
stvn1974's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2012
Location: Oklahoma
Posts: 6,523
Received 299 Likes on 202 Posts
Re: Pacino & De Niro knocking up ladies --YUCK!
De Niro and Pacino's kids will costar in Heat Part 25 when they are older.
stvn1974 is online now  
Reply Like
Old 05-31-23, 06:15 PM
  #15  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 68,471
Received 4,558 Likes on 3,103 Posts
Re: Pacino & De Niro knocking up ladies --YUCK!
Imagine that kid's pride when his legendary, Oscar-winning, 100 year old father shows up at Graduation.
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Old 05-31-23, 06:16 PM
  #16  
DVD Talk Legend
 
dsa_shea's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Posts: 21,895
Received 254 Likes on 190 Posts
Re: Pacino & De Niro knocking up ladies --YUCK!
I think these guys need to retire their H-Town Knockin' Da Boots cd. Just because you can bring kids into this world and can afford to do so doesn't mean that you should.
dsa_shea is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.