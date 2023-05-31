Pacino & De Niro knocking up ladies --YUCK!
Pacino & De Niro knocking up ladies --YUCK!
He did not want De Niro to upstage him with baby news
Looks like his girlfriend is a social climber and dated Mick Jagger and Clint Eastwood in the past.
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/...025719488.html
I guess she's into older men
Nice. Very nice.
I couldn't imagine having a kid at my current age much less when you're in your 80s.
Nannies and Night Nannys and maids and... yeah I think he'll be good.
Then what's the point of having a kid?
You think she would have any interest in an 83 year old retired steelworker living off his pension?
A now 29 year old jumping from Mick Jagger to Al Pacino. I wonder who else is on her peg list?
Pacino & DeNiro knocking up ladies --YUCK!
So 79 year old Robert DeNiro just fathered a child with 45 year old Tiffany Chen.
And now 83 year old Al Pacino just announced that his 29 year old girlfriend Noor Alfallah is ready to pop.
I just want to express my condemnation and revulsion.
Thank you.
Imagine that kid's pride when his legendary, Oscar-winning, 100 year old father shows up at Graduation.
I think these guys need to retire their H-Town Knockin' Da Boots cd. Just because you can bring kids into this world and can afford to do so doesn't mean that you should.
