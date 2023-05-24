Problemista (2023, D: Torres) S: Torres, Swinton, RZA, Rossellini, Lee
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,547
Likes: 0
Received 3,733 Likes on 2,537 Posts
Problemista (2023, D: Torres) S: Torres, Swinton, RZA, Rossellini, Lee
Written and directed by star Julio Torres, with Academy Award winner Tilda Swinton, RZA, and Isabella Rossellini. PROBLEMISTA Coming Soon.
Alejandro is an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador, struggling to bring his unusual ideas to life in New York City. As time on his work visa runs out, a job assisting an erratic art-world outcast becomes his only hope to stay in the country and realize his dream. From writer/director Julio Torres comes a surreal adventure through the equally treacherous worlds of New York City and the U.S. Immigration system.
RELEASE DATE: Coming Soon
DIRECTOR: Julio Torres
CAST: Julio Torres, Tilda Swinton, RZA, Greta Lee, Catalina Saavedra, James Scully, Isabella Rossellini
Alejandro is an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador, struggling to bring his unusual ideas to life in New York City. As time on his work visa runs out, a job assisting an erratic art-world outcast becomes his only hope to stay in the country and realize his dream. From writer/director Julio Torres comes a surreal adventure through the equally treacherous worlds of New York City and the U.S. Immigration system.
RELEASE DATE: Coming Soon
DIRECTOR: Julio Torres
CAST: Julio Torres, Tilda Swinton, RZA, Greta Lee, Catalina Saavedra, James Scully, Isabella Rossellini
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off