Problemista (2023, D: Torres) S: Torres, Swinton, RZA, Rossellini, Lee

Written and directed by star Julio Torres, with Academy Award winner Tilda Swinton, RZA, and Isabella Rossellini. PROBLEMISTA  Coming Soon.



Alejandro is an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador, struggling to bring his unusual ideas to life in New York City. As time on his work visa runs out, a job assisting an erratic art-world outcast becomes his only hope to stay in the country and realize his dream. From writer/director Julio Torres comes a surreal adventure through the equally treacherous worlds of New York City and the U.S. Immigration system.



RELEASE DATE: Coming Soon

DIRECTOR: Julio Torres

CAST: Julio Torres, Tilda Swinton, RZA, Greta Lee, Catalina Saavedra, James Scully, Isabella Rossellini